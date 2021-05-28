CLEAN SWEEP
Brunswick lands top player, coach
In a season where the unexpected lingered around until the very end, the Brunswick High girl’s basketball was able to thrive.
While it was a team effort, it was the spark on and off the court from The News’ Coastal Georgia All-Area Girls MVP Makaila Brown and the experience of Coach of the Year Maria Mangram that led the team to a Sweet 16 appearance and a 19-6 record.
MVP
Makaila Brown has had a role on the Lady Pirates basketball team since she walked into Brunswick High as a freshman. However, her senior year saw her take on another role.
It wasn’t the senior season she expected to have, but she shined when she was on the court. Coach Maria Mangram said her presence alone would make teams think about their strategy, and this year, her role wasn’t just about scoring but being that rebounder the Lady Pirates needed.
“Sometimes it’s not about the numbers,” Mangram said. “It’s not about the stats — it’s about you being a person and being able to cope and handle things that are thrown at you. A lot of times, her just being on the court made a difference because they had to plan for her whether she scored or not. We told her scoring doesn’t always come, but don’t take any time off rebounding.”
In just 17 games, Brown scored 146 points on the season and carved her name in the 1,000-point club. She averaged 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks a game. Brown tallied 49 blocks on the year, 22 steals and had 16 assists.
Mangram said that even though Brown didn’t have the season she wanted in terms of numbers, this season will help her at the next level at Radford College, where Mangram said she will have to adjust to not being the star of the show.
Mangram and Brown are tight and have an indescribable bond because they’ve been together for four years.
“She came into the fire in ninth grade, and she had to play,” Mangram said. “We develop a very close relationship, because I had to be so tough on her because she had to grow up quickly — probably quicker than anybody else. She’s one of those kids, you’ll chew her out in the third quarter, and then after the game, we’re laughing. Her four years have flown by; it seems like she was walking through the door as a ninth-grader — now she’s graduating.”
While they’ve always been close, the duo got even closer after a family loss last year. Mangram was there for Brown during one of the toughest times of her life and helped her achieve her goal of playing college ball.
“It was something that I had never been before as a coach,” Mangram said. “I thought, oh, gosh, she’s probably going to go backward — is what I was thinking as a coach. She did for a little period of time, but then, once she was able to cope with it, she just became a different person.”
Brown was a player that could do anything that is asked of her, and when her teammates proved they could help out scoring-wise, she was able to let loose a little more and enjoy the game.
“It just made it easier for Makaila — it was it was less stress on her because she didn’t have to pay so much for her back to the basket,” Mangram said. “She wasn’t the only one on the team that could score points. This year’s team was very special because any one of them would lead us in scoring on any given night. So that made it easier for her as a player that she was able not to be so stressed about playing, so it came a little easier for her.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
This past season wasn’t normal for any high school coach, but Mangram and her staff found a way to pull the potential out of a young group without their usual summer.
The Lady Pirates hit the ground running in the fall and had just a few short months to prep for the season.
“It was it was difficult because we felt so behind,” Mangram said. “The girls responded well, and they knew we had to move quickly. There was no time to mess around, and we knew we had to put our best foot forward quickly.”
Brunswick started the season 8-0 and only lost one non-region game at a tournament in Myrtle Beach.
The only team to get the better of them all season was Statesboro, as the Lady Rebels were the only team Brunswick lost to at home all season. A big reason for that was the total team effort and the ability for anyone to put up the points.
“We never depended on the same person every single night to give us the 15 points — they all were capable of scoring,” Mangram said. “I think that made it difficult for our opponents because they had to pick and choose who they wanted to try to defend. We knew we had Shané — we call her our cheat sheet — so we knew we would get from her. The other 13 players that we had on varsity, they came and they play their roles as well.”
With just three seniors on the team, she had to look to the younger girls to step up and be playmakers. She got a group of girls from Needwood Middle School who played together before high school, so that allowed Mangram and her staff to piece them into what they already had.
“Those freshmen we got from middle school, they were just a different breed of kids,” Mangram said. “They came in hungry. They didn’t sit back and let the older kids have their way — they challenged them every day. At the beginning of the season, we had a different five that went out there every time, simply because they weren’t complacent like they were hungry to be out there, they wanted to be a part of the program, and that makes a difference, too when you have kids that want to be there.”
Through her 12 years at Brunswick, this season was unlike any other with a global pandemic and playing a bunch of freshmen, but Mangram said she’s just grateful for her staff’s help and that they were able to complete the whole season.
“I want to thank my assistant coaches — Mike Willis, Jasmine Hubbard, and Brianna Gipson — for working so hard and helping me along the way. They go above and beyond without a complaint. Our program is nothing without them,” Mangram said. “Every year, the coaches and the girls always say, ‘At some point, coach is going to crack her whip.’ This year, I felt like I had to walk around with my whip. It was just a sense of urgency; we had to have a sense of urgency.
“Overall, I’m happy for them because winning 19 games is a big deal. We only lost six, and some people only won six — so that makes a difference.”