The Pirates are off to their best start in nine years, while the Phoenix have never been better. But one program will suffer its first setback of the season Friday when the two matchup at Glynn County Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
At 2-0 for the first time since 2012, Brunswick High is ranked ninth in Class 6A — its highest ranking in nearly four years. New Hampstead (3-0) wasn’t even established until 2012, and playing inaugural varsity season in 2014, but the team has risen into the rankings for the first time ever at ninth in Class 4A.
It goes without saying, both teams will be determined to prove their early-season surge is a legitimate coming out party against a ranked opponent. Providing an additional level of intrigue in the matchup is the stylistic differences between the programs.
The Pirates have not, and likely will not, see another team like the Phoenix in the regular season.
“Offensively, they’re going to be real similar to what we saw in the scrimmage game against Ware County,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “Defensively, we haven’t seen this yet. Not this year.”
Although he’s not as renowned as Ware’s Thomas Castellanos, New Hampstead quarterback Paul Seeley has been tremendous for the Phoenix since moving to Savannah from Alma, Mich., ahead of his freshman season.
As a sophomore, Seeley passed for more than 1,100 yards with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions, and he’s built on that momentum as a junior thus far, completing 69 percent of his passes for 660 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception.
With Seeley at signal caller, the Phoenix have gained more than 70 percent of its yardage through the air with a majority of the passes going to Toriano Bias and Kaden Sonnabend, who have hauled in eight catches for 178 yards and seven catches for 131 yards, respectively.
Last week, Seeley — who has offers from Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee and Bowling Green State — completed 7-of-10 passes for 138 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-0 victory over Savannah with two scores each going to Bias and Sonnabend.
The New Hampstead running game hasn’t been a slouch though. With Class 4A preseason all-state selection Kamren Bing anchoring the offensive line, running backs Jamell Coast Jr. and Kaleb Smith have each rushed for more than 100 yards on the season at a combined 7.1 yards per carry.
Thus, it comes as no surprise to see the Phoenix enter the game averaging 47.3 points per contest, but you don’t outscore opponents 142-18 without the corresponding talent on the defensive side of the ball.
Differing from the teams Brunswick has seen, New Hampstead runs an even-man front, giving the Pirates four down linemen to block in addition to the pressure the Phoenix will send. Also lurking in the front seven is linebacker Rodney Wade, who with 17 tackles through three games is on pace to lead the team in tackles for the third consecutive year.
The Pirates have leaned on their running game over the first two weeks for obvious reasons — the Pirates are averaging 220 rushing yards per game with Chuckobe Hill, Ree Simmons and Leon Charlton combining for 357 yards and five touchdowns at 10.5 yards per carry.
Still, Brunswick knows it must become more balanced if it is to reach the goals it set on the season. The Pirates are just 6-of-12 passing for 97 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The entire passing game: protection, quarterback and receivers, will need to be on point for BHS to maintain its unbeaten record.
“This is going to be a nice challenge for our offensive line,” Pender said. “They’re going to have to be able to go against an even-man front team that’s going to do a lot of stunting, a lot of twists, to create pass rush. They’re going to blitz off the edges; they do a pretty good job with it, so our pass protection has got to be on point. We’ve got to be able to pass protect, and we need to be able to throw the ball better than we have, and that’s something we’re working on.”
The contest has undergone a couple of scheduling alterations to reach this point. The matchup was originally agreed to as the second part of a home and home series following a game between Brunswick and New Hampstead in Savannah last year.
But once the COVID-19 pandemic cropped up, Chatham County restrictions prevented programs from playing teams from outside the county in the 2020 regular season. The matchup against New Hampstead was canceled, and Brunswick instead took a trip to Macon to face Northeast.
Ahead of the 2021 season, Chatham County allowed its programs to host schools from outside the county, but the teams were still forbidden to travel, so Brunswick acquiesced to an away game on Thursday night. When Chatham County later loosened the mandates to allow teams to travel, the game moved back to its original date and location.
“With the stuff with COVID, you really never know,” Pender said. “The original contract was supposed to be at our place on Friday night.”