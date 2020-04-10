After crossing over the 50-year milestone in the school’s history, Frederica Academy is set to induct a sixth class into its Sports Hall of Fame.
Frederica Academy announced its Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees Friday — a class that includes two multi-sport standouts, two of the greatest golfers in school history, an all-time great coach and a pair of state title teams.
Claire Angelicht, Sam Heery, Dru Love, Mary Ellen Shuman, Tom Willis, and the 2012 Knights varsity football and volleyball teams comprise Frederica’s newest class of hall of famers and one of its strongest classes yet.
“At the very beginning, there was somewhat of a glut, if you will, of talent because there had been no hall of fame, no classes, so it went all the way back to the beginning of Frederica,” said Frederica Academy Sports Hall of Fame committee chairman Jeff Seymour. “We kind of worked our way through that. This year though, in terms of new nominees, we had so many new kids that should be in the hall of fame. It’ll take some of them a couple of cycles to get in maybe, but it was the first time since the very beginning that we had such a glut of new talent coming in.
“So I’ll tell you, it was difficult to go through.”
A member of Frederica Academy’s 2013 graduating class, Angelich was a three-sport star that excelled at basketball, soccer and volleyball. A two-time member of the All-Region and The News’ All-Area teams on the basketball court, Angelich also earned a spot on the hoops All-State team as she led the Knights to a region title.
While a part of the 2009 soccer team that won a region and state title, Angelich was the most dominant on the volleyball court, where in three years, she was twice named to the All-Region Team, the All-State Team, and the News’ All-Area Team — her best season coming in 2012 when she was named to the GISA All-Star team for her role in leading the Knights to their first volleyball state championship.
Angelich is the school’s all-time leader in solo and total blocks while also ranking second in block assists, fourth in blocks per set, and eighth in total points. She went on to play volleyball for four years at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla., where she was twice named to the College Sports Information Directors of America All-District Team before playing the sport semi-professionally in 2017-18 for the UCAM Voley Murica team in Spain.
“That volleyball team won the first state championship Frederica has ever had for volleyball, and truly, they had a good team, don’t get me wrong, Paige Squire, who was also about 6-foot tall was on that team, and they had some other good athletes on that team, but it was Claire and everybody else,” Seymour said. “The gap between her abilities and the next best were huge. And it wasn’t like the next best player was not good. You watch her play volleyball and you’re like, ‘My goodness, she’s just head and shoulders above everybody on both sides of the net.’”
Class of 2012 graduate Heery somehow contributed to even more of the Knights’ athletic teams during his time at Frederica, competing in five different varsity sports.
A member of the tennis and track team, Heery also earned All-Region and All-State honors on the soccer field in addition to his contributions to two region championships and a state title in cross country. But Heery’s passion was basketball, a sport he began playing on the varsity level at Frederica as an eighth-grader.
Heery crossed the 1,000-point milestone as a Knight and averaged nearly 20 points and more than four assists per game over his junior and senior campaigns, earning him recognition as The News’ All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year and a member of the GISA All-Star Team. He also received All-Region and All-State honors in 2011 and 2012 while leading Frederica Academy to consecutive state championships, including the program’s first.
The salutatorian of his class and the recipient of the GISA Morris C. Johnson Academic-Athlete Award, Heery went on to play basketball for four years at Emory University.
“This is just what he does for fun,” Seymour said of Heery’s athletic career. “He’s out here playing soccer for fun, he’s out here running cross country for fun, and he’s really good at it.
“Then you see him play basketball, which is the sport he did all his training in, if you will, and he was exceptional. He led that team to the two state championships they won.”
The final two student-athletes in the Frederica Academy Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 class found most of their success on the golf course, becoming a couple of the most decorated athletes in their field.
Love joined the Knights’ varsity golf team as an eighth-grader, allowing him to play a role on five different GISA state championship teams, earning All-Region honors three times and All-State recognition twice before graduating in 2012.
As a prep golfer, Love notched wins at the FA Invitational, the Stratford Invitational, the Augusta Prep Invitational, and the Region Tournament, and he owns the second-lowest scoring average in program history, having led the team in two of its three lowest rounds ever.
As a senior, Love also helped Frederica win a state championship on the basketball court before going on to play golf for the University of Alabama, where he was a member of two NCAA National Championship teams and won the 2015 Puerto Rico Classic. Love’s amateur accomplishments also include winning the 2015 Georgia State Amateur and the Golden Isles Invitational twice.
Love has played in 19 PGA Tour events as a professional with highlights that include victories at the 2018 CoBank Colorado Open and the 2012 and 2018 PNC Father-Son Challenge with his father Davis Love III.
“You get some candidates like a Dru Love and it’s pretty easy,” Seymour said. “When you look at all his accomplishments: what he did while he was at Frederica, what he did when he was at Alabama, and what he’s done since, he’s obviously not had the success his dad had on the professional tour, but he’s still made money playing professional golf. That’s not an easy thing to do.”
Shuman was also a trailblazer for Frederica golf as a member of five consecutive state championship-winning teams.
The 2013 graduate was a cheer team captain in 2012 and a member of the varsity basketball team for five seasons — an All-Region selection as a junior — but as a golfer, she lapped the competition as the women’s low medalist at the GISA State Tournament her freshman through senior season in addition to serving as the overall low medalist in 2011 and 2013. Her accomplishments obviously earned her All-Region and All-State honors in each of those four seasons.
Shuman is the owner of four of the top 25 low rounds in program history, and she holds the fifth-lowest single-season scoring average and the seventh-lowest career scoring average at Frederica Academy.
Upon moving on to the University of Georgia, Shuman competed in 26 career events over four years as a letter winner. She was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in each of those four seasons, and she earned the Women’s Golf Scholar Athlete Award as the UGA team member with the highest GPA. In 2017, Shuman finished second at the USGA Women’s Four Ball and tied for fifth at the Georgia Women’s Top 60 Classic.
“There’s a rule in GISA golf now that they jokingly call the ‘Mary Ellen Shuman Rule,’” Seymour said. “In the GISA, girls are playing on the guys team, and the girls are teeing from the reds, well she was absolutely killing it her junior and her senior year so there’s now a rule about how much the girls scores can count because she was absolutely destroying people…
“When you graduate, and the league puts a rule in to limit how dominant people can be because of you, you know you’ve accomplished something.”
Of course, considering the Knights have now won 12 straight golf state championships — some of the program’s success must be credited to head coach Tom Willis, the fifth and final individual member of the Frederica Academy Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, even if the rules must be changed to do so.
For coaches to be eligible for the hall, they had to have been a former coach at Frederica, meaning current coaches, Willis included, were ineligible. Seymour and the seven committee members outside Willis met to discuss amending the guidelines, changing the rules to allow them to also consider current coaches with over 15 years of service.
Willis is also a Frederica Academy alumnus of the 1986 class who returned to teach at the school in 1993 after graduating from Georgia Tech and obtaining his master’s degree at Georgia Southern.
As a student at Frederica, Willis was fittingly a member of the varsity golf team that won the program’s first state title in 1984, giving him a role in each of the school’s 14 golf state championships.
Willis also has 16 region championships under his belt, and he’s coached 18 Division I golfers over his career in addition to four times as an SECIS All-Star Golf Team coach. His coaching accomplishments were recognized with the Brent Cribb Distinguished Award and induction into the GISA Hall of Fame a year ago.
“To me, he’s behind only Morgan Brian in terms of the accomplishments that he’s had,” Seymour said. “And because he’s not left Frederica, we’re punishing him in terms of him not being eligible for the hall of fame. I don’t want to wait until he’s dead and gone until he gets into the hall of fame or anything like that.
“So we talked about it, and truly behind the scenes, we amended the bylaws with the rest of the committee, minus Tom Willis.”
The Frederica Academy Sports Hall of Fame will also recognize the Knights’ state title-winning volleyball and football teams of 2012 in its 2020 induction class.
After coming up short on a deep playoff run a year prior, the Knights 2012 volleyball team found redemption in the title game.
Joining Angelich on the team led by head coach Tari Essig was Emily Been, Kathleen Brooks, Lucy Brooks, Olivia Conway, Brooke Crosby, Kate Harrison, Jordan Hazzard, Caleigh Sherman, and Squire.
“That was obviously a fun fall to be around,” Seymour said.
Frederica established its football program in 2011, and a year later, it reached the biggest stage with a team made up of: Cameron Atwood, Landon Barrow, Brandon Blake, Drew Brunson, Max Bourne, Jackson Capes, Drew Childers, Jake Clark, JP Conway, Alex Cutia, Philip Day, Ty Gardner, Scott Haley, Alex Hicks, Harris Jenrette, J.D. Keith, Cole Mullis, Josh Owens, Carson Remler, Dow Shelnutt, Preston Simmons, TJ Spaulding, Nick Steelman, Shaun Tatum, Trae Tolleson, Tyree Tresvant, Hollis Veal, Jake Wiggins, and Eli Yarborough, and led by head coach Clint Morgan and assistants Travis Absher, Tyler Akins and Greg Roberts.
In the program’s first year with playoff eligibility, it went 11-2, capturing a region title en route to an appearance in the state title game.
Frederica beat Robert Toombs Christian Academy 28-0 in its regular-season finale, but it found itself trailing the same opponent 30-7 with 12 minutes remaining in the championship game. The Knights scored 27 unanswered points to earn the first football state title in program history.
“Clint Morgan was a great coach,” Seymour said. “Brandon Derrick is a pretty intense, yells a lot, that type of coach that’s a motivator, intense person. He throws his headset, stuff like that. Clint Morgan was somewhat of an opposite…
“But those kids loved playing for him and they played hard for him. He has a different style, obviously it worked for him.”