It’s been an exciting ride up until this point.
Both Brunswick High and Glynn Academy’s boys soccer teams are amidst a couple of the best seasons in the history of their respective programs, setting the stage for a colossal showdown between the crosstown rivals this upcoming Thursday at Glynn County Stadium.
The Terrors (11-1-1) have managed to navigate around any potential growing pains of a young team to find themselves ranked No. 6 in Class 6A by MaxPreps ahead of Friday’s matches.
After graduating a number of seniors from the abbreviated season a year ago — including Region 2-6A Boys Player of the Year Grey Sasser — Glynn Academy was left with just five fourth-year players on the 2021 squad, and just three with previous starting experience in Simon Van Boxel, Phillip Buluato and keeper Bennett Colbert.
Although the Terrors take the field starting a freshman or two each game, along with a handful of sophomores and a sprinkling of juniors, it hasn’t slowed the team down one bit.
“I’m just real proud of our team so far — it’s not been easy,” said Glynn boys head coach Bobby Brockman. “Obviously, we had our season cut very short last year, and many of these guys weren’t on the field last year because we had so many seniors.
“So to graduate what we graduated, and to see these guys continue to get better each and every game, it has been very rewarding.”
For the 16th-ranked Pirates (9-2), this season has been a cumulation of years of hard work and dedication to the craft from the players and coaching staff.
Brunswick too was roaring to return to the field following the COVID-19 shutdown with much of its team back in the fold. All-Region team member Mason Palmer was the team’s biggest loss, but fellow honorees Ramses Hernandez and Denilson Carcamo have taken over the reigns as leaders, and they’re looking to leave a legacy at Brunswick High this season.
“I think the boys just started out really hungry, and we’ve really worked for everything,” said Pirates boys assistant Enrique Power. “It’s built up to where we’re having this big success. We’re 9-2; we are about two games away from breaking the school record for wins in a season…
“These boys are going to leave behind a huge record of games won, and it’s something they’ve worked really hard for.”
Brunswick and Glynn have already collided once between the bricks this season with the Pirates coming out on top 2-0 to earn the program’s first victory over its in-town rival.
The energy at Glynn County Stadium was electrifying, and a welcome sight for a couple of the long-time coaches in the area.
“It was amazing,” said Brunswick head coach Greg Sturm. “There was a lot of buzz around the school just kind of leading up to the game, especially with how well the boys had been playing leading up to that, and so a lot of kids who really know nothing about soccer at our high school were talking about it, and talking about going, and wanted to know more about it. That’s just not something we hear a lot at Brunswick High…
“Certainly, that game was filled up with fans from both sides, and it certainly got the kids excited to play.”
Brockman agreed before noting the occasion would have been more festive for Glynn with a victory: “That atmosphere was fantastic. It would have been nice if we would have played well, but we didn’t. Just hoping for a better performance next Thursday.”
In an effort to drum up highlight the significance of the City Soccer rematch, The News will run a series of stories next week in the lead up to the match.
A feature on Brunswick soccer will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the paper, and a Glynn Academy soccer feature will run Wednesday. Previews of the match with quotes and insight from each coach will run on gameday.