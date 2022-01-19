The Glynn Academy Lady Terrors (9-9, 4-3 Region 2-6A) will welcome the undefeated Brunswick High Lady Pirates (16-0, 6-0) to the Glass Palace for the City Championship game and the second meeting between the two schools at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
In the first meeting between the squads, neither team held onto the basketball firmly with both teams committing more than 20 turnovers in the contest.
The Lady Pirates were able to separate themselves from their crosstown rivals in the final minute of the first quarter, leading 17-13 and never looking back en route to a 64-51 victory at Brunswick Square Garden.
Shakardia Cowart led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 22 points, and Akirria Mountain led the Lady terrors with 17 points.
Sloppy play all around kept Glynn Academy in the game for longer than Brunswick wanted them to be.
Head coach Sharnesha Smith’s squad was 1-6 after the game. Since then, the Lady Terrors have won 8 of 11 games to return to .500 overall and sit 4-3 in region play.
“Like I tell anyone, we are a different team now than we were back then,” Smith said. “A lot of things happened, we don’t make excuses for where we were, where I was.”
Smith’s first game back on the sidelines was against Brunswick, as she came back from a surgery she had.
“I wasn’t with them, for me to come back the week of that game, we were still trying to get our flow,” Smith said. “Them learning my coaching philosophies they weren’t with me all season yet because of my surgery. Now we are spending time together, learning each other, and growing. I think it will be a different environment come Friday night.”
Since coming back to the bench as the leader of the Lady Terrors, Smith has seen her team bounce back from every adversity and claw their way to sit third in region play after a shaky start.
Glynn Academy’s starting five of Alindria Dudley, Reggenae Habersham, Akirria Mountain, Kayla Page and Paris Smith have each played monumental roles in helping the team turn their season around.
Smith and Mountain continuously score in double-digits for the team, but it’s the other three that have been key.
“We had a lot of people step up,” Smith said after the team’s win over Bradwell Tuesday night. “Reggenae Habersham hit a big three for us in that moment, her energy level was crazy. Akirria Mountain was frustrated, missing those threes that she normally makes, airballs and she still communicated with her team, keeping them positive and her coming out to continue to play like she did, hitting a big three and hitting those big free throws down the stretch…Dudley has been the spark for us all year. I think everybody played a different role tonight but they did their job.”
Brunswick’s remarkable start to the season has seen a Lady Pirate team averaging 65.5 points per game and allowing just 35.6 points per game.
“Brunswick has been playing well, just an unbelievable team,” Smith said. “Coached well, got some great talent over there. Hats off to them for their season so far but again I’m going to prepare for how we prepare for any opponent and I know we will be ready come Friday night.”
Friday night’s matchup will feature two schools that see themselves towards the top of the Region 2-6A standings.
“Of course, we are going to think about it being a rival (game), but it’s a region game for us,” Smith said. “That’s what it is. We are not with the Brunswick High versus Glynn Academy thing. We don’t think about it like that, it’s us trying to get a region win that we need to get. That’s how we will approach it.”