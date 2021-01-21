After the girls game got axed on Monday, the boys City Championship game has been postponed indefinitely as well.
Glynn County Schools Athletic Director Steve made the call to The News Wednesday afternoon after the boys games were originally set to still play Friday at Glynn Academy. The Red Terrors boys also canceled their games this past Tuesday against Bradwell Institute.
As of right now, Glynn’s next game is slated for Tuesday on the road against Richmond Hill.
Brunswick High’s games against Lowndes on Saturday have also been canceled. Their next matchup is a region road game against Effingham County on Tuesday.
Waters and other athletic directors from around Region 2-6A are currently working to try and reschedule the City Championship games. Both teams final five games are against region rivals.