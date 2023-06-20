Turner.JPG
Brunswick High’s Chris Turner is The News’ Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

 Illustration by Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News

Chris Turner has had seasons with more wins over his storied career. The Brunswick High boys basketball coach has had teams advance further.

But Turner put forth one of his finest coaching performances this past season in turning a young, inexperienced band of Pirates into a Sweet 16 team, which earned him the nod as The News’ 2023 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

