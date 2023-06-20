Chris Turner has had seasons with more wins over his storied career. The Brunswick High boys basketball coach has had teams advance further.
But Turner put forth one of his finest coaching performances this past season in turning a young, inexperienced band of Pirates into a Sweet 16 team, which earned him the nod as The News’ 2023 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Coming off one of the few seasons in which Brunswick has been absent from the state playoffs since Turner took over the program in 2008, expectations weren’t particularly high for a team that was set to start three underclassmen getting their first taste of varsity basketball.
And yet the program rattled off 15 wins over its first 17 games to prove there would be no rebuilding year at Brunswick High.
Turner rallied the team together, and the result was more than the sum of its parts.
“He’s always been a player’s coach,” said Ty Jackson, an assistant at Brunswick and a former player of Turner’s. “He’s always been a coach that can really understand where the player comes from. He trusts his players. He takes players’ input. I used to always be able to talk basketball with him. He would always relate.”
Playing a four-out, one-in offense, Brunswick scraped each and every night to finish second in Region 2-6A behind defending state champion Grovetown. In the process, Turner earned his 300th win as a coach in a career that has included 10 Sweet 16 appearances, four trips to the Elite 8, three appearances in the Final 4, and a state championship.
A great tactical coach in his own right, the key to Turner’s success has been in understanding that relationships are just as important as the Xs and Os.
“My time playing at Brunswick High will always remain high in value to me,” said former Brunswick guard Marcus Scott. “I cherished how well me and Coach Turner were able to gain a relationship over the years, even when I came there as a sophomore to graduating there as a senior, it was just always an amazing time with him.
“I love how energetic he is about winning, and how he is a very strategic man that helped us get to a championship game.”