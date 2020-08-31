Seventy of the PGA Tour’s best golfers competed in Chicago at the BMW Championship, and boy was an odd weekend.
The course played extremely tough not only for the five Golden Isles golfers, but for most of the field as well — outside of Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.
Olympia Fields gave us major championship vibes, and after seeing TPC Boston get demolished, I enjoyed seeing the golfers get humbled.
Five of the Isles’ golfers went into BMW with the hopes of making the top 30. However, only one prevailed — Harris English.
Brian Harman finished strong but fell short by six places. Even though he finished the tournament T12, it wasn’t enough to get him to East Lake. Harman finishes up his season as the second-highest Golden Isles golfer at No. 37 in the FedEx Cup rankings.
English did enough leading up to this tournament to secure his spot. At the BMW Championship, he struggled like most of the pack. He finished +8 and T40, his lowest finish since the return.
Despite the rough week at Olympia Fields, English achieved one of his goals — making it to East Lake. With this finish, he sits in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup point standings.
The rest of the Isles’ golfers finished T59 as Matt Kuchar, Michael Thompson and J.T. Poston all shot +13. Thompson finishes his season at No. 59 in the standings, Kuchar at No. 62 and Poston at No. 67.
Kuchar had a new face on his bag after he and long-time caddie John Wood parted ways. The two have been together since 2015, teaming up for Kuchar’s 2019 Sony Open victory and bronze medal performance in the 2016 Olympics.
Last week, Kuchar had his swing coach Chris O’Connell on the bag, and this week his wife Sybi, stepped up to the challenge.
She previously carried a bag at Mayakoba in 2018 for Zach Johnson. Sybi carried that bag with ease this week. Those bags aren’t light, and she handled it like a rock star.
Kuchar told Golf Channel he plans on having veteran caddie Brian Reed on the bag to begin the fall 2020-21 portion of the schedule.
The BMW Championship has flat out been one of the most challenging tournaments for the players this season. Even the one major championship didn’t play that hard.
Johnson forced the a playoff with Rahm after making birdie on 18, and well, it was more entertaining than the entire week of golf.
The fiery Spaniard made an incredible putt on the first playoff hole and got so excited. I love those moments when you see a guy get that happy. Rahm can get quite emotional while Johnson stays cool as a cucumber.
Rahm’s incredible playoff putt would win him the BMW Championship at -4, with Johnson coming up inches short.
As we head to Atlanta for the final week of the playoffs, it will be quite interesting to see how it goes down at East Lake.
With the win, Rahm moves up seven places to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings.
The top ten looks like this heading into East Lake: No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Rahm, No. 3 Justin Thomas, No. 4 Webb Simpson, No. 5 Collin Morikawa, No. 6 Daniel Berger, No. 7 Harris English, No. 8 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 9 Sungjae Im and No. 10 Hideki Matsuyama.
Simpson’s calculated risk paid off as he chose to withdraw from the BMW Championship. He only dropped one place in the rankings and will be in a good spot heading into Atlanta.
East Lake has the potential to be one of the best weeks we will get to see in this wild golf season. Who will take home the TOUR Championship and the FedEx Cup? I have a feeling it’s going to be someone we least expect.