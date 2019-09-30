A few subtle changes — most noticeably trading in stripes for the swoosh — and a nod at history were all it took to transform the Glynn Academy football uniform into one of the state’s best.
Two weeks ago, the Terrors unveiled their newest uniforms on homecoming night at Glynn County Stadium, rushing out onto the field through red smoke and sirens before going on to hang up 47 points as it handed Wayne County its only loss of the season.
Gone is the silver that colored the jersey numbers, the GA on the shoulders, and letters spelling out “Terrors.” Now the numbers and logo are white inside the black outline and the team name is stitched on the chest in the same color.
Instead of the deep red, textured look on the jerseys, Glynn Academy is sporting a bright, crisper shade of the color on a clean looking body with white trim on the sleeves, closer resembling the Russell Athletic jerseys it wore en route to the state championship game in 2015.
The Adidas logo over Terrors has also been replaced with a Nike check just above the heart with Glynn County athletics now in Year 3 of a five-year deal with the company.
“At the time that we signed the contract with [Nike], Glynn football was in an exclusive Adidas contract because they had gone to the Georgia Dome for the state championship, so they had a lot of suitors,” said Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters.
The new Nike jerseys are capped off with a white helmet and pants, both of which are inscribed with the date 1788 in a nod to when the school was first chartered, making it the second-oldest high school in the state and the seventh oldest in the country.
Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo did much of the design work on the uniforms, and it was important for him to include the historical aspect of the program into the redesign.
“When I came here, I knew the school was really old; I didn’t realize it opened in 1788,” Hidalgo said. “You didn’t see it on a lot of stuff. I believe pride’s not a sometimes thing. I think our kids ought to be proud to have a school that’s been open over 200 years and has seen a lot of history.
“That was part of why I kind of wanted to put that on everything. These kids need to know where they come from and what the school represents, not just to themselves, but to the alumni and the people in the community.”
The Red Terrors originally planned to debut its new jersey/helmet combination in their season opener when they traveled to South Carolina to take on Fort Dorchester, but the helmets came in later than expected, and when they finally arrived, they were the incorrect color.
But Glynn Academy resolved the snafu and instead received the opportunity to make the uniform’s first appearance a successful one in front of its largest crowd this season.
“It was kind of neat to get a chance to wear them for homecoming,” Hidalgo said. “Break them out in front of a big crowd on such a big night.”
While homecoming was the coming out party for the red jerseys and white helmets — Glynn Academy’s more traditional look — it wasn’t the first time the Terrors took the field in Nike uniforms. The same gray and red jerseys Glynn wore last week against Ware County were introduced during last season’s game against Camden.
The gray will act as an alternative jersey for the Terrors that can be worn either home or away. Although its not a color Glynn Academy has worn much in the past, Waters believes its simply a product of the era of players.
“There’s always going to be a couple of folks that don’t like it, but kind of my philosophy is: if the kids like it and the coaches like it, as long as the color scheme is within the uniform, I’m fine with it,” Waters said. “People that played in the 70s and 80s like things the way it was when we played, but the kids are different now. They like the grays and the blacks and the sweet swag.”
Glynn Academy football isn’t done adding to its wardrobe either.
Next season, the Terrors will unveil a new white on white uniform to be used in road games as well as another combination that’s still under wraps.
“We’ll buy some white on whites next year and something different,” Hidalgo said with a laugh. “Maybe some red and white camouflage, I don’t know. Something cool.”