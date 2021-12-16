The Glynn County Recreation and Parks department brought a couple of state championships back to the Golden Isles last weekend.
Both the county’s 8U and 12U teams traveled to Guyton and captured state titles in dominant fashion to cap off a tremendous season.
The 8U team, referred to as the Glynn County Sharks, began their run to state at Glynn County Stadium when it routed Liberty County and Douglas-Coffee County to advance to the regional title game in Effingham County.
The Sharks proceeded to roll past Effingham and Sumter County to earn the South Regional Championship and a matchup against their counterpart from the north — Carrollton.
In a contest to determine the best 8U team in Georgia, the Glynn County Sharks crushed Carrollton 25-6 to become the first 8U state football champions from Glynn County.
Led by coaches Josh McDonald and Roy Gentry, and with the help of assistants Garrett Wiggins, Robbie Jump and Wesley Smith, the Glynn County Sharks 8U team averaged 26.8 points per contest while holding their opponents to just 5.6 points per game over the course of the season.
A few hours later, the 12U team by the name of the Glynn County Red Death accomplished the same feat.
The host of the district championships, the Red Death took down Ware County and Camden County to advance to the South Regional Championship, and they wouldn’t stop there.
Glynn County’s 12U team took down Dublin-Laurens and Sumter County for the right to compete for a state championship against Calhoun. The Red Death took control of the game early, and the title was never in danger en route to a 38-8 victory and the second state championship in the history of Glynn County 12U football.
Just like the 8U team, the 12U team dominated the competition throughout the season, as the Red Death averaged 38.4 points per game and allowed just 10.8 points to their opponents.
Coached by Judge Bart Altman with assistant coaches Scott Morison, Joe Delaney and Sean Walker, the staff of the Red Death is the same as the one that won the first 12U title for Glynn County in 2019.