It wasn’t a promise of money or prestige that lured Timothy Orlosky from central Florida to become the next head coach of the Frederica Academy baseball program — it was the opportunity to continue making a difference in the lives of young people.
The Knights announced Orlosky’s hiring Tuesday after convincing the coach to switch to peaches following a career spent in the Orange State to fill the absence left by Greg Roberts’ departure.
Over the past seven years, Orlosky acted as the assistant athletic director and head baseball coach at The Out-of-Door Academy — a Cum Laude Society preK-12 preparatory school in Sarasota — where he compiled a 121-39 record while winning four district titles. Orlosky’s teams at ODA qualified for the playoffs in each of his seven seasons, and he was once named Area Coach of the Year.
But after building ODA into a winner and bringing in a stabilizing support crew, Orlosky craved a new challenge.
“I felt like the program was in a really good spot — this year’s team will be the best one we’ve ever had,” Orlosky said. “I felt like I had done a good job, and my assistants have also improved the culture a little bit; we created a very competitive program. So I felt good about it, and I was looking for some new opportunity, a new challenge, but also still wanted the ability to work with middle schoolers and high schoolers.”
Working with the middle school team in addition to the high school not only gives coaches seven years to develop players athletically, but also to build relationships that Orlosky has learned are invaluable.
Orlosky grew up in Venice, Fla., and played outfielder for the local high school under longtime coach, and FHSAA Hall of Famer, Craig Faulkner.
“He was the coach my first year on varsity at Venice; it was his first year, and he ended up building a program and ended up being a pretty successful coach,” Orlosky said. “It’s really him who got me into coaching. When I was at Venice, he was really hard on me and on me about doing the right thing.”
In retrospect, Orlosky admits he could have been a better player for Faulkner, and a few years later, he discovered the impact a good coach can have in their players’ lives.
Orlosky left Venice to play two years at Dayton State College, and while there, his brother passed away in an automobile accident.
“I remember Craig being the first guy in my home after it happened, and it kind of dawned on me a little bit how important he was to me in my life,” Orlosky said. “It left a lasting impact on me, and even though I was still pretty young and had quite a bit of college ball left, I just thought that my hope would be further down the line that maybe I would be able to impact some young men the way he impacted me.”
After finishing his time at Daytona State with all-conference honors, Orlosky played two years at the University of South Florida before beginning his coaching career upon graduation.
Following a season working with the development program at Daytona State, Orlosky received his first high school job at none other than Venice High working under Faulkner as an assistant on the junior varsity squad before taking over as the JV head coach the next season.
In the years that followed, Orlosky spent a season as an assistant at each DeLand High and Windermere Preparatory School until he landed his first head job at The Out-of-Door Academy.
In his role as an administrator, Orlosky was responsible for overseeing the school’s athletic facilities, organizing game day setups, coordinator uniform and equipment orders for all sports, and helping plan and execute athletic fundraising events in addition to serving as the director of the Program Leaders initiative, the liaison between the athletic department and college counseling office.
During that time, he also coached at every level with the Florida Burn — an elite summer travel ball program for high school players on Florida’s west coast that is coming off consecutive titles at the prestigious Perfect Game WWBA World Championships.
Frederica Academy athletic director Carl Nash said the school was “thrilled to hire someone who has such a distinguished record as a collegiate baseball player, high school baseball coach, travel coach, and athletic administrator,” while Head of School Scott Hutchinson noted Orlosky’s passion for mentoring young people and his demonstrated success at an independent school as qualities that will serve the community well.
It was after meeting with Frederica’s leadership that Orlosky felt comfortable planning the 317-mile move he’ll make later this month.
“I really liked what Scott Hutchinson and Carl Nash, both of them, had to say,” Orlosky said. “I thought they were both tremendous human beings. I really liked Scott’s vision for the school and for the future, and I felt everything Carl said to me, I agreed with and I liked.
“It just felt right.”