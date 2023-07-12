Aspiring soccer players from around the area have spent this week receiving lessons from the state champions.
Frederica Academy is holding Round 2 of its soccer camp at the school, where rising first- through eighth-graders had the chance to soak in the sport over four days of instruction.
While Frederica girls head coach Gabe Gabriel and members of his team were on hand to help campers learn and improve upon their skills, the primary focus was on providing the youngsters with an unforgettable experience.
“I think the biggest thing with these camps is making sure they enjoy the sport,” Gabriel said. “It’s not really the most fundamental, or we’re working the most on technical stuff, but it’s ‘How can we make them have fun and enjoy the game of soccer’ because you have levels from girls and guys who play year round to they’ve never played soccer in their life and they just want to try it.”
Part of the fun was in getting to interact with members of the first group of girls to win a state championship at Frederica since 2011 when superstar and future gold medalist Morgan Brian was roaming the pitch.
Now a new generation of title-winning Lady Knights are getting the opportunity to pass along their passion for the game to the next crop of champions.
“A lot of these girls have worked these camps for the past couple of years — part of this big, well now, senior class,” Gabriel said. “It’s cool to see them grow, and evolve, and coach a little bit themselves — get that perspective — I think is a good thing.
“Overall, it’s good for the campers, good for the players, and it’s nice for me. I can just supervise.”
Having his players lead drills and corral some of the younger campers should also help them develop a deeper understanding of what Gabriel deals with as coach.
“I think it gives them that perspective,” Gabriel said with a smile. “They can kind of understand the good things and the frustrating things from a coach’s point of view, so maybe it makes it a little bit easier on me in the spring.”
With everything else flowing smoothly throughout the week, the biggest issue for Frederica’s soccer camp has been the heat.
But not even an unforgiving sun could slow down the excitable campers — that is, as long as they took some short breaks in the shade.
“This new pavilion has made it a lot easier for us to keep them in the shade, and water breaks are a constant,” Gabriel said. “Fifteen minutes, you get a water break. Fifteen minutes, you get a water break. Halfway through we get a big break, and they eat their snack. Today we had Kona Ice, and now they’re on a bit of a sugar rush, which is a nice thing for me at the end of the camp to keep the energy high.
“But the heat is hard. It’s just keeping them in the shade, keeping them getting water, and then going and having fun.”