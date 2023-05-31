The NBA Playoffs have been one of notoriety this year, with upsets and unprecedented marks occurring in seemingly every series.
The No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets swept its way through the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.
In the Eastern Conference, the No. 8 seed Miami Heat went through a wave of emotions as they faced off against the Boston Celtics for the second consecutive season with the NBA Finals on the line.
Going from a potential sweep to a Game 7 on the Celtics floor, the Heat were able to become just the second No. 8 seed to make the NBA Finals (1999 New York Knicks).
For local boys basketball coaches Brunswick’s Chris Turner, Glynn Academy’s Terrance Haywood, and former Frederica Academy coach Carl Nash, offered their insight of what it has been like to see an underdog reach the pinnacle.
“That’s the ultimate satisfaction -- when you are not supposed to win,” Turner said. “That’s been that way for some of my teams, and it’s really gratifying of being the lower seed and somehow come through in the clutch.”
For Haywood, he looked at it as a motivation for what he tells his teams about being the underdogs if he was in that situation.
“‘Hey regardless of what happens, all we want to do is get into the playoffs and once we get in there we take it one game at a time,’” Haywood said. “Once you get into the playoffs, everybody is 0-0 no matter what our regular season was, seeds, and all that kind of stuff. When it gets down to this playoff time of the year, it’s about who comes to play.”
For Nash, he pointed out it proves that nothing is over until it’s over, given the Heat had a chance to close out games on several occasions but did so finally in Game 7.
“It has a lot to do with how your coaches deal with the team and having great leadership on the team, if you don’t have that it’s hard to come back from a loss, especially the way Miami lost Game 6,” Nash said. “It depends a lot on the locker room. They came back strong, and it’s really down to the locker room. It has nothing to do with anybody outside that locker room.”
Blowing the doors off of the Celtics in Game 7, winning 103-84, the Heat sealed the deal to reach its seventh NBA Finals in franchise history. In doing so, they get the matchup of a Nuggets team that has had over a week off to wait patiently for who will tip off Game 1 in the Mile High City.
Having that much time off, Haywood spoke of what he would do as coach of the Nuggets as they prepared for either the Heat or Celtics.
“In the NBA they are playing an 82-game season plus the playoffs to make it to the Finals. At this point, it’s a lot of film-watching and looking at Miami’s tendencies,” Haywood said. “Just trying to break down everything you can about this team and making sure you don’t get anybody hurt in practice. In the games (against the Suns where it went six games), we would be focusing on those things and trying to get those things in order.”
Nash and Turner both agreed with the insight of resting, taking an opportunity to scout, and controlling the pace of the team as they get back into the grove of settling in for the final series of the 2022-23 basketball season.
“We sort of do that a little in the summer,” Turner said of rest and recovery. “A lot of it is weight training, resting, and a lot of the kids play AAU. Playing that many games and as a coach you ask, ‘Am I doing everything that I’m supposed to do to get my team prepared?’ For me, I’m with Haywood, I would think that rest would be very beneficial for the Nuggets. Even though it’s eight days, a lot of people think that’s too long to go without playing, but I think the rest will help them. It’s going to be good series and I like the two teams that are in it.”
Being a different type of NBA Finals than many imagined as the Lakers, Celtics and other historic franchises sat atop the build to play for the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy, this year’s matchup features two of the games hardest working players in Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Denver’s Nikola Jokic.
Whether it be the two-time MVP Jokic, who casually records triple-doubles with ease from the center position, or Butler’s tenacity to make the little plays and carry the Heat to the brink of a title, all three local coaches love the complete player the two represent.
“That’s one thing about Jokic, he’s such a great passer,” Haywood said. “He can score the ball from all levels. He can shoot the three-ball, hit the elbow jumper, and get to the rack. He’s a great passer and he’s a ball player. Jimmy Butler the thing that impressed me the other night in Game 6, even when they lost, he probably played the worst game of his life up until the final two minutes of the game. He hit a three, another shot, and three free throws. When it continued and had to have it late in the game he came through it. At one point, he and Bam Adebayo were 9-37 from the field combined. Down the stretch when they had to have a play they put the ball in his hands and he does what the best player is supposed to do and he got it done.”
As for Nash and Turner, they looked back on the title winning seasons they have had in the past and how scoring isn’t just the focal point of a player.
“Absolutely, with our guys we try and tell them that we want a complete player,” Turner said. “A lot of kids and grown-ups think that the best players are the ones that score the most points. But, with me being involved with my state championship team, we were not great scorers, we were great rebounders. I believe that to win a ring you have to be a great rebounding team. Obviously, that’s what is happening and doing the little things like getting loose balls, defense.”
Turner added how the team working together is stronger than an individual carrying the team, pointing to how he wants his Pirates to play on a nightly basis.
“Most people think that if you aren’t a great scorer you aren’t a great player and that’s totally opposite to me,” Turner said. “I’m looking for a kid that will dive on the floor — I can teach a kid how to shoot — a kid that is on time and that works hard and makes others better. Those are all the things that lead to a really good team.”
Nash looked back at the region title-winning team with the Knights and pointed out how specialty players can have a role no matter the level of basketball they play in.
“That is so true about basketball at the high school level, the year we won the region, we had a team that would have players that came off the bench that we’re great rebounders and could really defend,” Nash said. “If we needed guys to defend and we’re up 10 points going into the last quarter and needed stops, I’d have those guys in. I think in high school basketball if you have guys that can limit teams to one shot like they do in the NBA you can really limit teams.”
With Game 1 tipping off at 8:30 p.m. tonight on ABC, the three coaches were asked who their picks would be to see win the championship.
Turner pointed to the success Pat Riley has had in the game of basketball and is putting his name with The Godfather in his role as Chief Executive of the Heat. But, Turner would like to see the series go seven and if the Nuggets were to win he’d be fully onboard with having a new champion.
“I want to see it be really competitive,” Turner said. “I will be OK if the Nuggets win because it’s somebody new. That’s a special feeling when you don’t have anybody else to play and you can say who’s next and it’s nobody. With the Nuggets it’s like us where nobody thought we could do it, it’s really gratifying because nobody thinks you can do it. Nobody thought these two teams could do it. I’m happy to see that it has come down to this.”
Unable to give a prediction off the bat, Haywood said on paper Denver is the better team but doesn’t underestimate the confidence Miami has in its run to the finals.
“They can come back when they are down 10,12 points in the fourth they have done it all playoff long,” Haywood said. “They have done it on the road and at home. It’s just difficult to count them out right now. I feel like it’s going to be a good series. I would like for Miami to win, but that’s why you play the game. It’s hard to predict them.”
As for Nash he chuckled about how he’d love to see the Nuggets sweep their way to a title, but reflected on growing up in Colorado and having the team come from nothing to something.
“The night that they swept L.A. I was on the phone for an extra two hours talking to my brother and my sister even called me,” Nash said. “I used to go watch them when they were in the ABA and they were called the Denver Rockets. When they changed to the NBA, it was history. For people like myself that have followed a team it’s a religion. This is our time to be able to celebrate the team that you followed since you were a little kid.
“You couldn’t watch them on TV because they didn’t have them on TV so you’d read about them or listen to the radio late at night. For me, to see them playing in the finals, its really an amazing thing. We finally got there and now let’s try and win this thing. It would be incredible. My whole family, we are really excited to get this going so we can celebrate in our own little way.”