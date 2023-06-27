Over the weekend, the Glynn County and St. Simons Island baseball and softball teams made pushes deep into their respective state championship tournaments.

Going through districts with ease, the local teams traveled around the state for their championship runs.

More from this section

Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.