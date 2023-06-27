Over the weekend, the Glynn County and St. Simons Island baseball and softball teams made pushes deep into their respective state championship tournaments.
Going through districts with ease, the local teams traveled around the state for their championship runs.
The 8U St. Simons Coach Pitch team traveled to Gainesville and fell to Gordon County, in the first round before losing 11-10 to Rockdale County to finish in ninth.
The St. Simons 10U Live Pitch team also traveled to Gainesville and opened the tournament with a 4-1 win over Summerville before rolling through hosts Gainesville 16-4. Needing one more win to book a ticket into the championship game, St. Simons soundly defeated Tift County 11-1. The two teams met again as Tift went through the loser’s bracket to reach the championship series. Only needing one win to become champions, SSI did just that with a 6-1 win to go undefeated through its district and state title runs.
The North Glynn Complex hosted the 12U Major State Tournament with both the 12U Glynn County (Mainland) and 12U St. Simons baseball teams making it to the championship series.
Glynn County opened the tournament with wins over Grady County (13-1) and Lumpkin County (5-2) while St. Simons beat Gainesville (8-1) and earned a forfeit win over Fannin County to meet up with Glynn County with the winning team booking a spot in the championship series. Glynn County took the first meeting between the two teams with a 5-2, forcing St. Simons to go through the loser’s bracket to reach the championship series. They did just that with a 9-4 win over Grady County to face off with Glynn County once more.
Needing to beat Glynn County twice to win the state championship, St. Simons took the first game 3-1 to force the necessary game for the trophy. In the deciding game, St. Simons led 2-0 before exploding for five runs in the final inning to win 7-0 and be crowned the state champions while Glynn County finished runners-up.
The 14U Glynn County girls softball team traveled five hours to Madison County, where they began its tournament with a dominating 16-0 win over Dawson County before dropping their first game of the tournament to Vidalia 6-5. Going through the losers bracket, Glynn County knocked off Madison County 15-3 and Baldwin County 18-2 to reach the semifinals in a rematch with Vidalia. Tied at five entering the final inning, Vidalia scored five to separate themselves from Glynn County for a 10-5 win. Glynn County finished third at state after going undefeated through districts and to state.
Lastly, the 14U Glynn County boys traveled to Effingham County to take on the hosts in the first game of the tournament, winning 10-2 and moving on to beat Bartow County 11-0. Taking on Swainsboro-Emanuel, Glynn County suffered its first loss by way of a 7-5 defeat. Needing to go through the losers bracket to reach the championship series the team did just that with wins over Lyons (12-6), and Bartow County (13-0) before a rematch with Swainsboro-Emanuel was on the table. Exacting revenge by way of a narrow 1-0 win, Glynn County moved into the championship series against Wayne County. Losing to Wayne County in district play, Glynn County kept the game tied for three innings before Wayne pulled away for the state championship by way of a 2-0 win.