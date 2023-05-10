From kickoff Frederica Academy was out to set its standard of soccer of high-pressing lines, winning second balls, and being sound defensively.
Their play led the Lady Knights to a 1-0 win and a spot in the GIAA state championship game.
Everything was connecting for the team except the final ball with the scoreline showing 0-0 through 40 minutes of play.
For Frederica girls soccer coach Gabe Gabriel, he was happy with the way his team played even though the score wasn’t in their favor just yet.
“It was a good first half, I think there were things that we needed to do better in terms of our movement up front and our counter-press,” Gabriel said. “(Tiftarea) played a little bit more than I thought they would, and that’s on me not emphasizing our counter-press like we did in the first game. At the end of the day, we have to take our chances and we have to be more clinical. We won’t always have the opportunity to squeak out a 1-0, even with how good we are in the back. There is going to be a good team who we play in the final. When you have 30 shots and more than half on goal, you have to score more than one goal. That will be something that we will preach and work on a little bit tomorrow, but it is a quick turnaround.”
Coming out for the second half and feeling the urge to get the opening goal, both teams became more aggressive on the ball as fouls were accumulating in spurts. This left the game to become more open as an open-play opportunity put the Lady Knights ahead once and for all.
With 27 minutes left in the game and having the ball at her feet in the middle of the field, Mary Ford Fitzjurls sent a looping over-the-top ball down to the left side of the Lady Panthers defense. Seeing the keeper charging off her line, Frederica’s Katie Eckert not only beat her man to the ball but tapped the ball through the keeper, as she watched the ball roll into the far corner.
The home crowd erupted as the Lady Knights took the lead off a brilliant pass-and-finish combo.
“We saw an opportunity there, on the left side,” Gabriel said. “We thought the full-back was a little bit weaker, and we saw space that we could exploit with a little bit more pace. The two we had playing there are really good technically but you wouldn’t call them speedsters. Katie gave us more of that, and I thought she was getting lost in the middle. It made sense and we went with it and it worked out luckily.”
Seeing his tactical decision paying off with the goal to break the deadlock, Gabriel told his girls to get ready to defend.
Winning loose balls and not afraid to play from the back as Tiftarea sent the kitchen sink at Alston Euart in net, the Lady Knights showed poise.
“I was really proud of our backline,” Gabriel said. “The organization and ability to keep everything in a controlled state, and really settle us down more than anybody else in probably the hardest place to do that. They were composed on the ball. The last 10 minutes we were up 1-0 and still building from the back and sending down lines and playing a really good brand of soccer. I was really proud of them and they really stopped them from having really any chances other than us giving away stupid fouls and set pieces. If you can take that in a semifinal game I think you will take it.”
Seeing the time wind down in their favor and trying to do everything possible to keep the ball in the corners, Gabriel said it’s natural to feel the pressure of the moment but was proud of the way his young team fought through the moment to seal the 1-0 victory.
“At times it wasn’t the best soccer, but they got the job done and listened to instructions to keep it in the corner and hold it and kill the game,” Gabriel said. “That is some maturity, you have a freshman and a sophomore doing it. All really positive things to experience because the pressure doesn’t stop, it just increases.”