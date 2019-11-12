Chip Champion and Joel Arline won the 2019 Gentlemen’s Member-Member Championship at Sea Island on Sunday on the second hole of a playoff.
The dup shot a 59 on the final day to advance to the shootout, where they came out on top.
Alfred Sams III and Michael Ross shot a 125 to win Flight One, while Chris Templeton and Ryan Scates finished atop Flight Two with a 121.
Champion and Arline won Flight Three with a 122, Flight Four was won by Stephen Gilreath and Jeremy Schwartz’s 126, Joe Odachowski and John McCallum topped Flight Five at 131, and Flight Six went to Bill Walker and Larry Wade, who shot a 116.
Teams of Charlie VanSwearingen and Peter Murphy; Josh Ferguson and Caleb Powell; Tom Moran and Jim Lintner/John Flood and Steve Strickland; Mark Jules and Dudley Stephens; Tom Webb and John Bickley; and Ian Buchli and Andrew Wetherington each finished as runners up in their respective flights.