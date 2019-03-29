CGA holds season showcase

Coastal Ga Athletics put on a show for family, friends, and supporters of the all-star cheer teams Friday in the Glynn Academy gymnasium in its 2019 season showcase.
Six teams, ranging from the Mini Level 1 Mini Myst to the Senior Level 4 Lady Royals, and two individuals demonstrated some of the skills they've developed with the program.
After opening remarks and some warmups and jumps, CGA did some individual standing tumbling before turning to Ciré for a solo performance. The Half Year Junior Level 1 Silver Surf followed with their routine before Alexia went through her solo show.
Between performances from the Mini Myst and the Junior Level 1 Tidal Wave, a few of the fathers in the audience got the opportunity to showcase their moves on the mat in front of a cheering audience and giddy daughters.
The Level 3, 4, and 5 competitors put on a tumble show off, and Kody and Haley performed a coed stunting show off before the Junior Level 2 Thunder took to the mat.
Following the Level 1 and 2 tumble show off, Junior Level 3 Drift performed, and after the mom cheer dance challenge, the Lady Royals concluded the show.
CGA is set to return to competition at Six Flags in Atlanta on April 13.