Despite graduating individual state champion Trace Insalaco among four other senior state qualifiers from a year ago, Brunswick High finished fifth at the GHSA Class 6A Team Dual Wrestling Championship for the second consecutive season this past weekend at the Macon Centreplex.
The Pirates went 3-2 at the state duals, winning matches against Mount Zion, Lanier, and Sequoyah while dropping duals against champion Pope and fourth place Cambridge.
Prior to last year, the Pirates had never qualified for the state duals in program history, but the addition of head coach Tommy Bartolotta has instantaneously transformed Brunswick into perennial contenders.
After finishing second to Richmond Hill at the Region 2-6A Area Duals, Brunswick slotted into the state duals as the No. 6 seed, pitting it against Mount Zion on Thursday in the opening round of the bracket.
The Pirates made quick work of their first-round opponent, opening its dual with a 30-0 run and closing it on another en route to a 71-6 victory in the round of 16. Trent Burke (106), Ian Deloney (113), Cameron Crump (138), Chuckobe Hill (152), Leon Charlton (160), Trey Elvine (170), Amari Mangram (182), Ryne Buckley (195), Stiffen Stanley (220), and William Abbott (285) each won by pinfall in their matchup against their respective Mount Zion counterparts, while Jeremiah Dawson (132) won by 17-0 tech fall.
But later in the day, Brunswick would run into eventual 6A champion Pope in the quarterfinals, where it would fall behind 32-0 before getting a fall from Dawson and a 2-1 win by Crump in a 51-9 defeat.
On Friday, the Pirates cemented their return to the top six in the state by scoring a pair of wins over Lanier and Sequoyah to advance to the semifinals of the consolation bracket.
Brunswick beat Lanier 48-18, jumping out to an 18-3 lead on pins from Buckley, Abbott, and Burke before extending the advantage to 36-6 on pins from Demonta Pitta (126) and Dawson, and decisions by McKinney (10-6) and Crump (5-4). Lanier whittled the Brunswick lead to 21, but its inability to pin Hill, who fell 10-9 in decision, essentially clinched the dual before Charlton and Elvine notched pins to close the round with flair for the Pirates.
It was Sequoyah that would take the early lead in the consolation quarterfinal match, but soon after Brunswick rattled off 25 straight points in five victories: pins by Abbott, Burke, and Deloney, a 9-1 major from Pitts, and a 6-4 decision for McKinney, to race out in front.
Crump’s fall at 145 momentarily fended off Sequoyah’s attempt at a comeback, but it made one last charge with an 18-0 run from 152 through the 182 weight classes before Buckley sealed Brunswick’s 34-30 win with a 7-2 decision, with an assist by three unsportsmanlike conduct points on Sequoyah.
But Brunswick’s run ended in its first match of the final day. Facing a Cambridge team that lost to Richmond Hill in the semifinals, Brunswick was defeated 41-24. The Pirates came out strong, winning five of the first seven matches on falls from Abbott, Burke, and Dawson, and decisions by Pitts (7-1) and Crump (10-4) to take a 24-7 lead, but Cambridge was just too strong in the back half of its lineup, winning the final five matches to move on to the consolation semis.