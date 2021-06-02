The Coastal Georgia women’s golf team wrapped up its season Thursday as the Mariners posted a 323 and 308 on the first two days at the NAIA Women’s Championship at Rose Creek Golf Course in Edmond, OK, to miss the cut.
Coastal improved 15 strokes from Day 1 to Day 2, but to advance, the Mariners would have needed to be one of the top 17 schools. Instead, they finished 26th with a 61 over.
Megan Ramer paced the Mariners as she shot a 77-76, 153 total. She was one place away from making the cut as an individual.
Kiesta Elder also improved on Day 2 as she shot 82-76, 158 total. Kristen Crooms shot 78-77 through the two days for a 155 total. Megan Thompson was another Mariner who improved on Day 2 as she went 86-79, 165 total for the national tournament. Rounding out Coastal’s score was Kelly Buker, who improved from 87 on Day 1 to 79 on Day 2.
Coastal wraps its season with two wins, the first during the tri-match against USCB and The Citadel and the second coming from The Bulldog Lake Sinclair Invitational.
The Mariners also captured seven top-ten finishes this season, including a third-place finish at the Coastal Georgia Women’s Fall and Winter Invitationals.
Coastal will graduate three of their starting five in Elder, Ramer and Thompson. Also graduating is Kinsley Dowling. The Mariners return Buker and Crooms to the starting lineup. Also returning will be rising seniors Zara Alexander, Autumn Brown and Presley Smith, and Emma Day, a rising sophomore.
"I am proud of these girls for giving it their best," said Coastal coach Nicole Johns. "Overall, this season has been a good one, records were broken and goals were achieved. It was the last tournament of the 2020-21 season, and our seniors are going to be missed. We wish our seniors all the best and continued success as they begin a new adventure. Thank you to everyone that has been supporting the team this season. We will see everyone again in fall 2021. Go Mariners."