The Coastal Georgia women finished in ninth place in its first tournament of the spring season Tuesday at the World Golf Invitational in St. Augustine, Fla.
The Mariners entered the second round in the same position, and were unable to make a move on a cold, rainy day at the 6,100-yard, par 72 Slammer & Squire, shooting a 25-over 315 over the final 18 holes to finish the event at 639.
Senior Keista Elder had the best round of the day for Coastal, shooting a 1-over 73 to finish at 152 over 36 holes. Mariners’ Day 1 leader, senior Megan Ramer, landed two strokes behind Elder at 154.
Freshman Kristen Crooms was Coastal’s top player in the fall, but she struggled a bit in the opening to the second half of her first collegiate season. Crooms shot above 80 both rounds, finishing with a 36-hole score of 164.
Senior Megan Thompson shot a 25-over 169 for the tournament, and senior Kinsley Dowling rounded out the Mariners’ five at 176.
The Coastal women will return to action Monday when it hosts its winter invitational at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island.