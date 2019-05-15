College of Coastal Georgia’s golf team was ousted from the NAIA Women’s Championship following the second round of the tournament Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
The Mariners finished their two-day run at the tournament on the outside looking in at the first cut that trimmed the 30-team field to 17.
Coastal was tied for 19th after shooting a 28-over round of 316 in the first round on the 72-par, 6,050-yard West Course of the Lincoln Park Golf Club. The Mariners were unable to improve their position as they shot a 29-over 317 on Day 2 to finish 24th in the field with a 57-over 633 — six back from the cut line.
Sophomore Kylee Wheeler entered the second round tied for 25th on the individual leaderboard and seven strokes behind the the low score, but after shooting a 2-over 74 on Tuesday, she struggled a bit and finished Day 2 at 9-over 153 to fall into a tie for 39th. Keiser University’s Michela Tjan and Maria Zrodowska of William Woods are tied for first in individual competition with a score of 1-under 143.
While Wheeler made the individual cut and will remain at the NAIA Championship, Lauren Bird, who shot an 11-over 155 over two rounds and the rest of the Mariners weren’t as fortunate.
Megan Ramer finished at 15-over 159, Keista Elder shot a 23-over 167, and Megan Thompson bounced back from a disastrous first day in which she shot a 91 to finish at 29-over 173.
British Columbia shot a 8-over 296 to take over the top spot on the team leaderboard on Day 2 at 14-over 590 for the tournament, and Keiser is close behind with a 17-over 593, and SCAD-Savannah finds itself in third with a 20-over 596 over 36 holes.
Day 1 leaders, and tournament hosts, Oklahoma City tumbled down into a tie for seventh at 30-over 606, despite being the only team to shoot under par in a round through two days.
SCAD-Atlanta managed to narrowly survive the first cut as the 17th team at 51-over score of 627. Rocky Mountain College was four strokes better than SCAD on Wednesday, but it wound up missing the cut by a single stroke, along with Morningside College and Embry-Riddle.