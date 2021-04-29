Coastal Georgia’s softball team swept University of South Carolina Beaufort on Wednesday in two tight games. The Mariners won 1-0 in Game 1 and then, in a nine-inning marathon, got the 9-8 win in Game 2.
These two wins mark the Mariners’ sixth-straight victory after getting two sweeps last week. Coach Mike Minnick said he feels like this group is coming together.
“Two super close games that the teams fought like crazy,” Minnick said. “They pull for each other, and they refuse to lose right now. It’s just fun right now. They’re battling, and you couldn’t ask for more. They fought hard all day.”
Hayley Dickerson got the start in Game 1 and pitched all seven innings, giving up no runs. She came back in Game 2 in the fourth inning after Bryce Peacock and Ansley Bowen struggled to get outs. She lasted the final six innings for the Mariners, giving up five runs on six hits while walking two and striking out one batter.
“Hayley — seven innings in one game and comes back in the fourth in this game and goes another six,” Minnick said. “It gets her two wins today. She was unbelievable this weekend, and she’s picked up right where she’s left off.”
Coastal Georgia’s offense struggled throughout the first three innings, but after getting two runs in the fourth, the Mariners exploded in the fifth. They added four runs to tie it at 6-6. Then the two teams battled it out.
After seven, the Sand Sharks added a run, then the Mariners responded with one of their own. However, in the ninth, it was Peacock who hit a lead-off double to score Sarah Thinger. Then Melanie Jones hit the walk-off single to score Peacock and give Coastal the sweep.
The Mariners are 27-11 overall and 13-9 in conference play. They’ll host their final regular-season game against Warner University on Saturday at noon.