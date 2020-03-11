Coastal Georgia’s softball team opened up Sun Conference play on the road as the Mariners split the double-header against South Carolina Beaufort on Wednesday.
The Mariners handled business in Game 1 winning 10-0 but fell 8-5 in Game 2.
“We played well the first game,” said Coastal Georgia coach Mike Minick. “The second game we started off good and then we had one bad inning. They scored eight runs in one inning against our pitching. That happens like once every two years and it happened today. It’s a shame. We quit hitting the ball after a 5-0 lead too. It’s our own fault, but we will bounce back. We didn’t play bad today. We will be ready for Saturday.”
In Game 1, both pitching staffs did a great job through the first two innings. Paige Alt started things off for the Mariners by hitting a three-run homer. She went 2-of-4 from the plate and led the team with 3 RBIs. Mary Waldron went 2-of-2 in Game 1 and tallied two RBIs.
Coastal scored one run in the fifth and sixth inning making it 5-0 heading into the seventh. The Mariners went onto score five runs to give them a 10-0 win over the Sandsharks.
Game 2 started as the first one ended, but the Mariners couldn’t hold onto a 5-0 lead. Breanna Wells went 3-of-4 and recorded two RBIs. Waldron added two more RBIs as she went 2-of-3 from the plate.
Coastal Georgia is now 14-5 overall and 1-1 in Sun Conference play. Next up for the Mariners will be a double-header at home on Saturday against Webber International with the first game set to start at noon.
FB: Five golden wins for undefeated Grizzlies
The Golden Isles Grizzlies football team remains undefeated in the Universal Football League after beating the Bold City Thunder 28-6 on Saturday.
This win improved the Grizzlies to 5-0 on the season and currently hold the No.1 seed in the league.
Golden Isles scored first after the Grizzlies defense gave the offense great field position.
Quarterback, Stephen Prevatt’s took it in for a 9-yard touchdown run followed by a Morris Demery run for the two-point conversion.
Bold City attempted to put a drive together after the Grizzlies scored, but the defense stopped them short on a fourth-down attempt.
The Grizzlies went into halftime with an 8-0 lead.
Penalties and miscues slowed down the usual high-powered offense in the second and third quarters. Two touchdowns were called back, but that didn’t discourage the Grizzlies as they maintained a stout defense.
The defense held the Thunder scoreless until the fourth quarter. Golden Isles added to its lead in the fourth quarter. Demery toted the ball in but fumbled it. Shannon Billue recovered the ball for the touchdown to go up 14-0.
Billue ran in his second touchdown from 7-yards after the defense held the Thunder to yet another three and out.
Bold City finally found the end zone as the Thunder’s defense scored on a fumble recovery.
The Grizzlies didn’t let the Thunder get anymore momentum. Golden Isles scored its last touchdown after Prevatt hit Well Standford for a 61-yard pass to put the Grizzlies on the 7-yard line. Billue scored his third touchdown on the next play giving the game its final score of 28-6.
While the offense scored the points, it was the defense that made sure the Thunder’s offense got shut down.
Frank Demery led the way with nine tackles and a forced fumble. James Harris added four tackles and a sack to go along with his interception. Winston Dawson tallied four tackles for loss, including two sacks. Tremaine Eaves, Malik Wilson, Tre Sailem and Brandon McMullen each added tackles in this strong defensive performance.
Golden Isles returns to action for a road trip on March 14 against the Jacksonville Spartans with kickoff set for 4 p.m. The Grizzlies' next home game will be March 28, which will also be the team’s second annual family and friends day. Tickets are $7 for adults and $1 for children.
FB: Foy and Towns ink with Palmetto Prep
Brunswick High’s football team had two more players ink with schools as Che’querdo Foy and Freddy Towns head to Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, S.C.
Foy, a 5-foot-9 170-pound wide receiver was one of quarterback Anthony Mountain’s favorite targets throughout their time at Brunswick.
He also finished his senior year as the Pirates leading wideout.
Foy had 42 catches for 655 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He averaged 15.6 yards a catch and averaged 54.58 yards a game. Foy was also one of the Pirates go-to return guys on special teams. He had three returns for 43 yards, averaging 14.33 a return.
“It's an honor to sign with Palmetto Prep," Foy said. "I'm excited to continue playing football and grateful for the opportunity. This next step will challenge me, but I'm excited to see where it takes me and show them what I can do on the field."
Towns was a key part of the Pirate’s highly talented secondary.
As a senior, he fought through injuries playing in only nine games. However, he found a way to finish as one of the top 10 tacklers on the team. Towns recorded 29 total tackles with 27 of them being solo.
“It’s like a dream come true to sign to any school, but going to Palmetto Prep is a blessing because of the situation I’m in,” Towns said. “They are giving me a second chance so I can prove that I deserve to be on the college level. Yes, I know that there will be players from all over attending Palmetto Prep that already have Division I offers, but one thing about me, I’m going to compete. I’m going to show the coaches that I want it just as bad as the person in front of or behind me.”
Palmetto Prep is a post-graduate football program dedicated to helping student-athletes earn scholarships to four-year colleges and universities.