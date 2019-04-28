College of Coastal Georgia scored one of the biggest wins in the history of its softball program Saturday in Game 1 of its doubleheader USC-Beaufort.
The Mariners (28-17, 16-8) rallied back from a two-run deficit on the road to top the Sand Sharks (37-11, 15-9) and clinch The Sun Conference regular-season championship with a 5-2 victory despite a 4-3 loss in Game 2.
A three-run seventh inning for Coastal broke a 2-2 tie and sink a USCB team that needed to sweep the doubleheader to claim the regular-season crown as it entered the finale with a one-game deficit in the league standings.
“It’s a great feeling for the girls to experience this success,” Coastal head coach Mike Minick said in a statement. “This is great for our program.”
The Sand Sharks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening game on RBI singles against Paige Alt in each of the first two innings, but the damage could have been much worse if the Mariner ace hadn’t escaped a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout to end the second.
Following the out, Alt settled in and blanked USCB the rest of the way, holding the team to just three hits over the final five frames.
Coastal Georgia tied the game when Cevana Wood scored on Kensey Solomon’s two-out single in the fifth and followed it up with a solo home run to left field to lead off the sixth.
In the seventh, the Mariners finished off the comeback on Mary Waldron’s RBI single before getting a couple of insurance runs on Alt’s two-run shot to left center.
Breanna Burgett doubled to lead off the deciding frame, and pinch runner Morgan Laughin advanced to second on a sacrifice by Solomon, before Waldron drove in the go-ahead run.
With Waldron on third following a subsequent fielding error and a sacrifice, Alt stepped to the plate with two outs and belted her conference-best ninth home run of the season to give the Mariners a three-run cushion.
Alt returned to the circle in the bottom of the inning, and after giving up a lead-off single, she retired three straight batters to close out a her 15th win of the year — a massive one for the Mariners’ program.
“The girls had great focus and effort on the road,” Minick said. “It was a huge win for these girls. Again today, Paige showed why she should be the Sun Conference Player of the Year. She went seven innings in the circle and hit her conference-leading ninth home run in the biggest game of the year.
“Cevana had a big home run to tie it, and then Mary Waldon had the game-winning hit in the seventh.”
The Mariners came up short in Game 2 of the doubleheader with the chance to sweep the four-game season series against the 20th-ranked team in the country as a walk-off win salvaged the split for the Sharks.
But Coastal will carry the momentum of its first regular season conference championship and the No. 1 seed into the Sun Conference tournament this week in Clermont, Fla., after being picked to finish second to last in the league’s preseason poll.
The tournament champion will earn The Sun Conference’s automatic berth into the NAIA national championship tournament.