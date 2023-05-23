The historic season from the No. 18 Coastal Georgia softball team saw a heartbreaker come at the hands of the hosts Georgia Gwinnett in extra-innings
Battling through the loser’s bracket of the Lawrenceville Bracket — after an extra innings 2-1 loss to Indiana Tech — Coastal Georgia took down the St. Mary-of-the-Woods (Ind.) and Indiana Tech to line themselves needing to knock off Georgia Gwinnett twice to advance to the World Series.
Things looked great initially as the Mariners jumped out to a 2-0 lead from a two-run double from Aniston Johnson to put the team on top for most of the game.
Heading into the top of the sixth trailing 2-0, the Grizzlies offense erupted for five runs off Hayley Dickerson with RBI singles coming in full fashion to lead 5-2.
Coastal responded with a Bryce Peacock home run to right field to cut the lead to 5-3 before Dickerson had a one-two-three inning to give the offense one last shot to tie the game in the closing frame.
Down to its final out of the game, Dickerson started the rallying cry for the team as she singled to right before advancing on a wild pitch during Sarah Thinger’s at-bat. Working a walk to put the winning runner at the plate in Julianna Bellflower, the senior reached base by way of an error to load the bases for Bryce Peacock.
With the season in the hands of the Sun Conference Player of the Year, Peacock slapped a hard-hit ball to the Grizzlies shortstop who made the team’s second error of the inning to give way for Dickerson and Thinger to score and tie the game at five.
Going into extra innings, neither team could separate themselves until a two-out triple by Lindzie Owen put the go-ahead runner on. Lea McFadden delivered off a pitch from Dickerson to send her single left to put the “road team” up 6-5.
Hoping to sprinkle the magic dust once more to avoid elimination, Dickerson popped out to lead off the inning before Thinger reached first by way of a throwing error. Bellflower laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Thinger into scoring position for Bryce Peacock.
Unable to work her magic for a third time in the game, Peacock flew out to left field to see the team’s season end in the opening round of the NAIA Softball National Tournament for a third consecutive season.