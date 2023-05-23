The historic season from the No. 18 Coastal Georgia softball team saw a heartbreaker come at the hands of the hosts Georgia Gwinnett in extra-innings

Battling through the loser’s bracket of the Lawrenceville Bracket — after an extra innings 2-1 loss to Indiana Tech — Coastal Georgia took down the St. Mary-of-the-Woods (Ind.) and Indiana Tech to line themselves needing to knock off Georgia Gwinnett twice to advance to the World Series.

More from this section

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.