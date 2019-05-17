Coastal Georgia’s Kylee Wheeler finished tied for 49th in the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships with a 77 score on the West Course at Lincoln Park Golf Club on Friday.
The week started with Coastal Georgia participating as a team, but the Mariners missed the cut to the low 17 teams by six strokes. They finished 24th after the first two rounds.
Wheeler, though, was inside the top 40 individually, thus she was eligible to continue on playing as an individual.
The sophomore finished in the individual standings with an 18-over 306 score. Wheeler tied with Lauren Behnken from Oklahoma City University, Elena Since Romero from Texas Wesleyan University, and Vanessa School from South Carolina Beaufort.
Throughout the four days, Wheeler carded a 74 in the opening round on Tuesday, a 79 in round two, a 76 in round three, and finished with a 5-over 77 in the final round
Wheeler started on the par-3 10th hole and promptly made a birdie despite the windy weather on the course. She landed another birdie later on in her opening nine. Wheeler also had three bogeys as well.
She made the turn at 1-over before Wheeler made five bogeys and a birdie over her final nine to finish 5-over for the day.
Michela Tjan from Keiser University won the individual championship. She closed with a 2-under 70 to hold onto the lead she had going into the final day. Tjan finished at 4-under 284 for the championship and won by three strokes.
The team title went to British Columbia who held the lead going into Friday. British Columbia shot a 291 to finish at 23-over 1,175 for the championship. This score gave British Columba a five-shot victory.
Second place Keiser also shot 291 over the final 18 holes and finished at 1,180 for the tournament.
The top five teams going into Friday’s round remained in their same spots after the final 18 holes. SCAD-Savannah finished third with a 292 on Friday to give them a 1,190 overall. Oklahoma City placed fourth with a 1,195 after shooting a 293 on Friday. Cumberland rounded out the top five with a 1,204 overall and a 300 on Friday.
Wheeler finished her sophomore year as a two-year All-Sun Conference player and she received the Champions of Character Award in the Sun Conference as well. She was Coastal’s No. 1 golfer on the season and will return next year for her junior campaign.