Coastal Georgia’s tennis teams faced off with St. Thomas on Saturday as both squads won their matches.
The men’s tennis team earned its fourth win of the season against St. Thomas on Saturday with a 5-2 decision.
That win gives the Mariners a perfect 4-0 start to the 2020 season.
Coastal Georgia’s Arthur Figuiere and Talic Jamela helped sweep St. Thomas to earn the doubles point. These two competed at line one and defeated the Bobcats 6-2.
Adrian Farina and Khanyakweze Ramokgopa competed together at line 2 and bested their opponents 6-4.
John Thomas Powell and Bautista Chiaradia completed the doubles sweep, defeating their St. Thomas opponents 6-0.
Coastal Georgia remained strong through the singles matches as well.
Figuiere worked quickly on the first court and defeated his opponent 6-1 and 6-3 to give the Mariners their second point of the day.
Powell fell at the No. 2 spot 1-6 and 3-6. Farina got his first loss of the season at the No. 3 line. While he took the first set match with a 6-3 victory, he fell 4-6 and 2-6 in the remaining sets.
At the No. 4 court, Ramokgopa defeated his opponent 6-4 in both sets.
Jamela collected another win this season from the No. 5 court as he defeated his St. Thomas opponent 6-2 and 6-0. Chiaradia added another win for the Mariners, beating his opponent 6-2 in both sets.
The women also captured a victory over the Bobcats on Saturday as the Mariners won 4-3 bouncing back after last week’s loss.
Coastal Georgia’s women were able to take two of the three doubles matches against the Bobcats.
Marianela Landi and Daniela Alvarez Campo paired up at line two to get their first win as a pair this season. They defeated their opponents 6-0. Paola Beneyto Moller and Eva Rubio worked quickly as well from line 3 as they won 6-3.
Caitlyn Napier and Madeline Garner were the only pair unsuccessful in doubles play as they fell 0-6.
Napier redeemed herself and got a big point for the Mariners during the singles portion of the match. At the No. 4 line, Napier defeated her opponent 7-5 in the first set, fell 4-6 in the second, but won 6-1 in the deciding set to take the win.
As for Garner, she played from the No. 5 and didn’t get off to a hot start. She fell 1-6 in the first set and fell 5-7 in the second.
Campo fell at the No. 3 line as she fell 4-6 in straight sets.
Landi was the final Mariner to fall in the singles portion of the match. She took the first set 7-6 but fell 1-6 and 4-6 in the remaining two sets.
Rubio started strong at line 1, defeating her opponent 6-4 in the first set. She fell 2-6 in the second but recovered and won 6-2 to take the win.
Moller held onto the win for the Mariners as she won in two hard-fought sets. She won 7-6 and 7-5 to give Coastal its fourth point to take the match.
The Mariners are now 3-1 overall and in conference play this season. The women take on No. 2 Keiser University on Saturday at 1 p.m. as for the men, and they’ll take on No. 7 Keiser at the same time on Saturday.
SB: Coastal Georgia split games with Barons
Coastal Georgia’s softball team split the double-header with Brewton-Parker on Saturday as the Mariners fell 3-1 in Game 1 and won 4-3 in Game 2.
Mary Waldron and Paige Alt led the Mariners with three hits apiece over the two games. In the second game, Waldron went 2-of-4 from the plate and tallied an RBI. Alt went 2-of-3 in Game 1.
Brewton-Parker struck first in Game 1 of the double-header in the second inning with a solo homer over the left-field wall.
The Barons added a second run in the fourth inning off two singles. Alt collected the first hit for the Mariners in the fourth with a blooper single to center field.
Brewton-Parker scored its final run in the top of the fifth, and their defense held the Mariners scoreless until the sixth. Waldron bunted for a single with one out, and she advanced around the bases with help from an Alt single and then scored off a pass ball.
Coastal got another on base but wasn’t able to capitalize and left two stranded.
Alt pitched the full game and gave up three runs on five hits and two earned runs. She also struck out four batters.
Brewton-Parker started Game 2 off hot as well, scoring one run in the first inning. The Mariners responded by loading the bases in the bottom of the first. Wood struck out, but with a heads up play was able to get on first after the Baron catcher dropped strike three.
Samantha Hiley drew another walk for the Mariners. With the bases loaded, Breanna Wells reached first on a fielding error by the second baseman. All the baserunners moved up, and Alt scored the first run. Then on the throw, Wood scored the second run.
The Barons responded and tied it up 2-2 in the second inning and added another run in the top of the third.
Coastal Georgia responded in the fourth inning after Alexis Baker hit a double with one out. She advanced to third by Lauren Garcia and scored off Waldron’s single.
Tied at 3-3, the Mariners made magic happen at the bottom of the sixth inning after KaliAnn Sadeski bunted for a single. She advanced Baker to second, putting her in scoring position.
Melani Jones hit an infield single, which allowed Baker to reach and give the Mariners a 4-3 lead.
Ansley Bowen pitched the first three innings for the mariners giving up three runs on eight hits with one strikeout. Hayley Dickerson finished out the remaining four innings, allowing just two hits and holding Brewton-Parker scoreless. She recorded two strikeouts and one walk.
The Mariners are back in action on Friday as they’ll face both Bryan College and No. 5 Georgia Gwinnett College on the road.
BKC: Mariners split games against Bobcats
Coastal Georgia’s basketball teams split road games on Saturday against St. Thomas.
The women defeated the Bobcats 72-71, but the men were not as successful as they fell 84-77.
Coastal’s women improved to 19-6 overall and 13-3 in Sun Conference play after narrowly winning on Saturday. However, the Mariners stout defense did just enough.
Lynsey Washington tallied her fourth double-double of the season as she scored 20 points and brought down 11 rebounds. This game was also her seventh double-digit performance of the year. Washington also led the team with five assists.
Three other Mariners scored double-digits, as Kaliyah Little, Quira Porter, and Solrun Gisladottir scored 12 points each. Romny Felts added nine points of her own respectably.
Coastal shot 40.6 percent from the floor and made 64 percent of their free throws making 16-of-25 from the line.
The women are now on a six-game winning streak and currently in second place in the Sun Conference. They lead both Johnson & Wales and Webber International by three wins.
Coastal Georgia’s women will host their final non-conference game of the year against Morris College today with tipoff slated for 6 p.m.
The men weren’t as successful against the Bobcats. With this loss, Coastal’s overall record is now 13-15 and 6-10 in the Sun Conference.
Devonta Leslie led the way for the Mariners against the Bobcats with 21 points, tying his career-high. He also tallied seven rebounds, two blocks, two assists, and one steal.
Jaylen Smallwood collected nine rebounds and was the leading rebounder for the Mariners. He also scored 15 points and two steals.
Vidmantas Kaciuska scored 15 points, making 4-of-7 shots from the floor, 2-of-3 from behind the arc and 2-of-2 from the foul line.
Coastal as a whole shot 35.9 percent from the floor but made 72 percent of their free throws. Both squads finished with 46 rebounds. However, the Bobcats were able to score 17 points off of second chances while the Mariners only scored 12.
With this loss, the Mariners are now tied for sixth in the Sun Conference standings with Webber International and Florida Memorial, who are both also 6-10 in conference play.
The Mariners will face-off with Webber International on Friday in what could be the deciding game in who qualifies for the Sun Conference tournament.
LOC: Golden Isles Grizzlies undefeated to start 2020
The Golden Isles Grizzlies of the Universal Football League are off to a hot start as they’re 2-0 after defeating the Tri-County Steelers 24-0 on Saturday.
2020 is the Grizzlies third season, and they continue to improve each year. Their first season, the Grizzlies finished 3-7 and last year, they finished 10-2.
Game 1 for the Grizzlies was on Feb. 8 against the Camden County Vikings. The Golden Isles Grizzlies shut them out 36-0.
Assistant head coach Michael Willis said that the game was chippy at first against Camden, but once the team got into their rhythm, it was an uphill battle for the Vikings.
Offensively, the Grizzlies quarterback Stephen Prevatt went 2-of-8 for 34 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also toted the rock seven times for 95 yards and two scores.
Morris Demery had five carries for 69 yards along with one catch for 24 yards and a touchdown. He also scored the two-point conversion.
As a whole, the Grizzlies produced 271 total offensive yards, with most of them coming from running the ball. They ran the ball 28 times for 237 yards and four touchdowns averaging 8.4 yards a carry.
Defensively Frank Demery Jr. collected three tackles, Donnell Towns tallied two tackles, including one key stop to end a Vikings drive. Malik Wilson had one interception and four tackles.
Tre Sailem had two big pass deflections. James Harris forced a fumble and recovered it. Winston Dawson tallied four sacks against the Vikings.
Up next for the Grizzlies is a home game against the Jacksonville Blackhawks on Saturday 4 p.m. at Lanier field.