Despite falling just short of The Sun Conference championship, the Coastal Georgia men’s tennis team will get a chance to compete for an NAIA national title.
The Mariners were selected for an at-large berth in the national championship tournament set for May 14-18 in Mobile, Ala. It will make for the program’s fifth appearance at nationals — its most recent coming in 2017.
“We are extremely excited and grateful to have been awarded an at-large bid to the upcoming national tourrnament,” said Coastal Georgia men’s tennis coach Zack Rogers said in a statement. “With only 11 at-large bids available, it is an honor that we will not take lightly. We were on the outside looking in last year, and I know the guys are going to make the most of the opportunity.”
Cumberland (Tenn.) is Coastal Georgia’s first opponent at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in a matchup between the 15th and 18th-seeded teams, respectively, in the field of 24.
The Mariners finished second to No. 8-seeded Keiser in the Sun Conference in the regular season with the Seahawks giving Coastal Georgia its only loss in conference play.
The two met again in the championship match of the conference tournament at the Torrey B. Complex as the top two seeds Friday, and Keiser won again to claim the league crown.