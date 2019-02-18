The Coastal Georgia men's basketball team knew Saturday's game against Thomas University was its final game of the regular season, but they made sure it wasn't the last of the year.
The Mariners delivered in the must-win Sun Conference game as they clicked to a 91-79 victory against Thomas University to punch their ticket to next week's conference tournament.
"This was a heckuva win, a big win for our program," said Coastal Georgia men's head coach Jesse Watkins.
Both teams knew coming into the game that they had to win to claim the sixth and final spot available for the league tournament, which opens today.
But Coastal Georgia is actually the No. 5 seed for the tournament thanks to a owning the tiebreaker against St. Thomas, who finished with an identical 10-8 record in conference play.
The Mariners will play at No. 4 seed Keiser in the tournament quarterfinals today at 7 p.m.
Coastal Georgia finished the regular slate 15-13 overall. Thomas finishes its season with a 13-13 record and a 9-9 league ledger.
The Mariners jumped out to a 13-3 lead early on Saturday before the Night Hawks battled back to tie the score at 17-17 inside the 10-minute mark of the first half.
Coastal Georgia would go up by 10 again twice over the final 10 minutes of the opening half before going into intermission up 41-34.
The Mariners started fast in the second half and quickly went up 50-34 before Thomas scored to stop the Coastal Georgia run.
The visitors would whittle their deficit to 58-52 as the game approached the final 10 minutes, but the Mariners didn't buckle. They would pull away again, going up by double-digits for good just inside the final eight minutes.
The Mariners would pad their cushion to as much as 19 points late in the game before winning by the final margin.
Junior forward Jaylen Smallwood, who came in averaging 19.4 points a game, had another big scoring afternoon for the Mariners as he led all scorers with 29 points.
"He brings his lunch pail every single day, and it shows in games," Watkins said of Smallwood. "He doesn't take a day off. We know we can count on him."
Elijah Goodman followed with 20 points for Coastal Georgia while Jonathan Canada finished with 12. Goodman also led the Mariners with 11 rebounds for a double-double showing. Canada recorded 8 boards and also had 4 assists.
The Mariners shot 50 percent from the field for the game, hitting on 27 of their 54 shots. They also canned nine three-point shots in 23 tries and were 27-of-36 from the foul line.
"Offensively, we clicked better today," Watkins said.
Joshua Scott led Thomas with 18 points in the loss.
Prior to the game, the Mariners honored Hayden Goins, their lone senior who played the final home game of his collegiate career.
Also on Saturday, the 1968-69 Brunswick Junior College Buccaneers, the first-ever team at the local college, was honored as several players from that inaugural team returned to campus for their 50th reunion.