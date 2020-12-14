Frederica Academy golfer Cason Cavalier signed his letter of intent with Rhodes College on Thursday in front of his teammates, family and coaches.
Despite having his junior season cut short to COVID-19 last year, Cavalier has two state championship rings and is looking for a third in his final season.
Frederica coach Tom Willis spoke highly of Cavalier of not only his golf game but his character as well.
“They're getting a good guy. He's a good player and a great kid,” Willis said. “He’s very intelligent, works hard, and he listens well to instruction — always positive never see him get upset out there on the course or anything like that. He always listens to what you say, and he works hard. He's out there working all the time. So they got they've got an all-around student-athlete. He's impressive. He's one of the best ones I've ever had.”
Cavalier has been part of this group since he was in eighth grade. The Knights have won 12 straight state championships, and Cavalier was able to make the roster from the start.
“We had four guys who were just tops and older kids, and it was difficult to find a place on that team — in golf, you only take five to the tournaments,” Willis said. “Cason was able to compete with some older players and take that last spot, and he pulled through for us. He had some great scores throughout his high school career. He went all-region twice and made All-State.”
In the 2019 State championship against Pinewood, Cavalier posted a 74 to edge out and give the Knights a one-shot win.
“The year he made All-state was probably my best memory of him on the golf course,” Willis said. “We won state that year by one shot, and it was looking bad. I drove over to watch him finish his last three holes. He birdied 16 and had two great par up and downs on 17 and 18, and we won by a shot — what's better than that? He really pulled it off for us.”
On top of three state titles, he also has a couple of Hurricane Tour wins, a handful of Sea Island tournament victories, so his success isn’t just playing for Frederica Academy. Cavalier is the Sea Island Golf Club Junior Champion and a two-time winner of the HJGT Jekyll Fall Junior Open — not to mention he’s carded several competitive rounds of one-under 71.
He said attending college to play golf has been his goal, and he is excited to get started.
“It feels very great. It's been a long time goal of mine,” Cavalier said. “Rhodes seemed like the best fit for me in all aspects — academics, golf wise and social. Memphis — when I visited there this summer, it was a great place. They're one of the very good D3 schools in the country, and hopefully, next year, we'll be competing for a national championship.”
He said he’s most excited about forming a team bond at Rhodes with his teammates and competing against other great players. Cavalier said he didn’t think he’d be here but is glad he is and glad to have had Willis along the way.
“Coach Willis has been great,” Cavalier said. “He’s been helping me since I was in middle school — on and off the course. He knows what he's talking about— he's the man.”
Willis said that what makes him a good addition to a team is his dependability and consistency.
“I don't think there's one thing that stands out like he's a great putter or a great driver. I think it's just even all the way through — every part of his game is is pretty strong. It all combines to give them a good consistency. You can always count on him for a score — he's never too high. That's what you want in a player if you're a coach. You want somebody you can count on.”
Cavalier will be one of the Knights' captains this season, putting him in a small group of players that got that honor their junior and senior years.
“I'm just so happy he can come back and lead us this year,” Willis said. “He’s one of the only players I've ever named as captain for two years. He's just always out there working hard, smiling, great attitude.”