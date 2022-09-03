Camden County handed the Glynn Academy Red Terrors their first loss of the season in a dominating 37-7 victory at Chris Gilman Stadium.
The Wildcats’ defense held Glynn Academy, 1-2, scoreless until late in the fourth quarter when Hank Noonan scored on a 76-yard run with less than three minutes remaining.
Camden, 1-2, opened the game by stopping a Terrors’ drive when quarterback Tyler Devlin tossed an interception to Tyre Young on the opening drive.
The Wildcats drove down the field to the six yard line, where Willie Butler made a touchdown saving tackle for Glynn to force Camden to take a 23-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.
A Terrors’ miscue on a fake punt the following drive gave the Wildcats the ball late in the first quarter, but Camden was unable to take advantage of the mistake.
After forcing Glynn to punt on the next possession, Camden started a drive on its 41-yard line, methodically driving down the field on a series of runs, capped with a 15-yard touchdown run by Brayden Ritz.
Greg Peacock took a long kickoff return to midfield for the Terrors to start a drive that ended with a pick-six by Tyre Young to give the Wildcats a 17-0 lead with less than 40 seconds remaining in the first half.
The teams traded possessions to open the second half before Camden scored late in the third quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mason Robinson to Saige Roche to give the Wildcats a 23-0 lead after a missed extra point.
Camden receiver Jake Lindsey returned a punt on the opening drive of the fourth quarter 50 yards to give the Wildcats great field position. Three plays later, Jaden Dailey scored on a three-yard run to increase the lead to 30-0.
The lead was increased to 37-0 after a nine-yard run by Dailey with less than five minutes to play.
The lone Terrors’ score came on a 76-yard run by Noonan with little time remaining.
After the game, Terrors’ coach Rocky Hidelgo told his players he wasn’t going to “crucify” players for the team’s disappointing performance.
“If you practice poorly, you’ll play poorly,” he told his players.
He told his players not to blame teammates or play calling for the loss. He said the team is not designed to throw the football 50 times a game and be successful.
“Everybody contributed to this loss,” he said. “We have to play better. We have to practice better.”
Camden coach Jeff Herron said he was surprised at the way his players dominated the game. He attributed the win to the team’s reaction to last week’s disappointing loss to Brunswick High.
“Last week was a turning point for our team,” he said. “It wasn’t perfect but they sure have matured a lot in the last three weeks.”