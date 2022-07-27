The Coastal Georgia volleyball team will look much different than the one that advanced to the 2021 Sun Conference Championship match when it opens its 2022 season next month.

The Mariners went 24-8 overall and 7-7 in conference play in the second season under Israel Delgado, but the program is set to host its first game Aug. 20 against Brewton-Parker with a new head coach on the bench and 11 new players on the roster.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.