“He’s one of the best players in the region for a reason.”
That’s what Glynn Academy baseball coach John Welborn said of Gus Gandy, as the junior shortstop stepped up the plate with the ballgame tied at 3.
With Brandon Kasper stealing second the pitch before, Gandy delivered with a single to right field to allow Kasper to slide headfirst into victory, as the Terrors walked it off against Evans.
Being doused in water to cement the victory for the Terrors in a series that will determine the Region 2-6A champion, Gandy played the role of finishing act in the matinee classic.
“He is similar to a lot of our guys -- low heart rate and no moment is too big,” Welborn said. “He knows he belongs in the moment and he owned it.”
However, you have to go through the whole game to find out how Glynn Academy (21-6, 12-4) found itself in this situation.
Luke Barch was given the ball in the pivotal series and set the tone early by striking out the side to open the game.
Taking that momentum to the plate, Glynn Academy’s Hank Noonan hit a towering, two-run home run over the left-field fence to put the team in the lead.
Evans (16-9, 12-4) responded with an RBI single with two outs in the top of the second before Barch struck out his fifth batter in the game.
Barch added strikeouts number six, seven, and eight to keep the team in the lead as he mixed in some three-up and three-down innings.
In the sixth inning, things started to become hectic on the field and in the stands as nerves riled up to the next degree.
Evans’ leadoff batter reached by way of an error by Kasper, and a single to the third batter of the inning left runners on the corners with one out.
Swinging at the first pitch in hopes of applying the sacrifice fly measure, Glynn’s right fielder Greyson Gegg got himself under the fly ball to potentially throw out the tagging runner at home.
Throwing a one-hop strike to catcher Hugh Edgy to apply a tag at home, the ball bounced out of the glove of Edgy as he tried to apply the tag to keep the teams 2-1 lead intact.
Having traffic at the plate and commotion about the call from opposing fan-bases, the call stood and Welborn came out to argue on behalf of his team. Welborn pointed out that at the end of the day its baseball, and umpires are human that are going to make mistakes. But, he quickly pointed out that those two plays in the top of the sixth were routine and that if they make one of those it’s game over.
Tying the game in the sixth, Evans applied more pressure on Barch by forcing three walks around two outs to load the bases. Making a change on the mound as Eli Newbern came on in relief, Barch finished his night with 6.2 innings, 10 strikeouts, five walks.
Newbern had a 1-2 count before plunking the Evans batter for RBI hit-by pitch to give the Knights a 3-2 lead.
Not letting the moment faze him, Newbern picked up a fly out to center as Wessley Roberson tracked down the deep fly ball near the warning track to keep the deficit to one.
Then, it was all TerrorTown.
Already 2-2 on the day with a single and a double to his name, Tyler Devlin stepped in the box to start the comeback.
Swinging on a 1-1 pitch Devlin legged out his second double of the game, letting out a rallying cry as he came out of the game for Joshua Meeks to run the bases for him.
“He’s a two-time all-state player for the region, and it was bound and determined to happen for him at some point,” Welborn said. “He finally had several games under his belt, and he is starting to get the hang of things. He is nowhere near close to 100 percent, and he almost drove that ball out of the park for a hustle double and two doubles today, the dude is just playing with all heart.”
Meeks stole third during Edgy’s at-bat that resulted in a walk and the Knights making a pitching change from starter Hunter Thompson to Austin Weeks.
Kasper came to the plate with Meeks on third and Gavin Wells (courtesy runner) on first, before a play at the plate could have very easily sealed the loss for Glynn.
While trying to craft the double steal, Wells beat the throw down while Meeks took off running home. Gambling at the timing of the play, Meeks slid head-first into the play at the plate. Waiting for the dust to settle, the umpire ruled Meeks out, keeping the Terrors down a run.
While all of this went on, Wells kept his head on a swivel and took third to keep the Terrors on the cusp of tying the game.
“The base running by Gavin was heads up,” Welborn said. “He realized what was going on, and he went first to third and got over there to put us in a situation to be able to do what we did. With Meeks, it was a bit of a gamble, but he just waited a hair too late to go. I’m not upset with his decision to go, we just have to make it a little quicker.”
Still at the plate and battling, Kasper drilled a hard ground ball to second basemen Caleb Bennett, giving the green light for Wells to head for home. Bennett stuck with the play of trying to get Wells out at home, but Wells snuck a hand in just time to tie the game and put Kasper as the winning run on first.
Returning to the top of the order, Roberson tried to lay down a bunt to put Kasper in position to score on a single but the ball popped up off the top of his bat for an easy out by Weeks.
This put Gandy in position to win the game for the Terrors as the team swarmed the junior and the coaching staff let out the emotions show.
“The closer you get to playoff baseball, the more and more it is going to come out,” Welborn said of the emotions. “Once in a while as an assistant its OK to be that guy — the fire guy all the time — but I know in the game I have to be even keel and not be too high or too low, but once the game is over I can get as high as I want.”
Taking game one of the series, the doubleheader between the two teams could occur on Friday or Saturday weather permitting, but the Terrors know of the possibility that lies ahead.
“It could come down to we have to win both of them, and that’s the goal anyways, or if some stuff happens it could come down to us winning one of them and be region champs,” Welborn said. “Right now, we are just focused on winning the next one, and then focus on winning the next one after that.”