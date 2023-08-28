Frederica Academy head of school Scott Hutchinson and cheerleader Mary Wallace Champion present St. Simons pro Zach Johnson, his wife Kim, and his children Will, Wyatt and Abby Jane with a sign that dedicates Frederica Academy’s new pavilion as the Captains Pavilion last Friday.
The U.S. Ryder Cup captain will be immortalized at Frederica Academy.
This past Friday, St. Simons pro Zach Johnson, his wife Kim, and their children, including Knights lineman Will were invited onto the field during halftime of the Frederica-Tiftarea football game for a special surprise.
