Captain America was the nickname the 2020 Frederica Academy football team gave Jordan Triplett before he set off to become nationally recognized in his freshman season at tailback for the Knights.
Now — entering his senior season for Frederica — Triplett decided to commit to a school that is near and dear to his heart.
Over the weekend, Triplett had an official visit on the Air Force Academy campus just outside Colorado Springs with the vision of playing for a program that has led the nation in rushing yards for the past three years.
“When I got there, they showed me a list of seven teams in the past three seasons that have continued to put up 10-plus winning seasons,” Triplett said of his visit. “They were up there with the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, and Georgia. They were in that top seven and when they lay it out like that and they show you that they are (Commander-In-Chief) champs and how many benefits they have graduating from the Air Force Academy, it’s hard to even consider anything else, even without them being a P5. They offer so much football and career-wise.”
On his visit back to the state he once called home, the visit brought back memories of when he was a kid.
“It actually hailed on us while we were on campus so it brought me back to running out into the yard with a football helmet in the hail. Not the greatest idea, but we did it,” Triplett said with a laugh. “Coming back home and seeing how much the town has changed, I feel like I have changed with it and I feel that I still fit the mold. I felt like I could do great things there, I knew the area and I have family friends there. I can really grow as a player and as a person.”
Walking around campus with his parents and taking everything in, Triplett already has an idea of the field of study he wants to be part of when he steps on campus.
“(The Air Force) introduced me to a flight simulator along with showing me their intelligence/cyber intelligence room. After seeing all of that and my parents and I had previously talked about it but I’m thinking of majoring in cyber science and then either going into the cyber intelligence field or the intelligence officer field for either the space force or the Air Force.
“They showed me this room where you could look at satellite images, and it wasn’t classified so that was good they let me see the satellite images where I would relay data to the troops. It felt like I could help and support the cause of doing it my own way.”
Traveling across the country over the last few summers and competing in camps to get more recognition for the work he’s done on the gridiron for Frederica Academy, head coach Brandon Derrick reminded Triplett that his time was coming.
“That’s what I told him,” Derrick said of offers eventually coming. “He was a little discouraged because he saw some of these guys getting offers, and I told him that it was all going to come. You work way too hard, our program -- we spend a lot of time working hard.”
Slowly gathering offers through the year from Army, Navy, and Air Force, Triplett knew that a decision would come and it would be best to do it before his senior season began.
“That’s exactly what I was going for when I decide to do it this early,” Triplett said. “I think I owe it to my teammates and my coaches to put all my energy into this last season and really go out and try and win this thing I wanted to be 100 percent focused and not have anything else on my mind but this upcoming season.”
Coach Derrick added that Triplett told him during his visit that he was 100 percent committed to the Air Force and was fully happy to put the stress away and focus on the senior year ahead.
“He didn’t want to go into the season uncommitted, and knowing what was going on, he is ready to stay focused and he has done a really good job,” Derrick said. “Him, Hamp Thompson, and the senior class have done a good job of keeping everybody focused and preparing. They have a mission, and they are on it. One of his things was to get that box checked and he’s done that. Now, it’s on to the next two to three boxes that we want to check and take care of business.”
In three years, Triplett has put together a career of 5,708 rushing yards (7,055 all-purpose) and 84 touchdowns while also playing both sides of the ball at Frederica. Having his dream goal checked off, Triplett spoke on the remains goals he has while he enters his senior year.
“The team goal is to win the state championship and really growing with my team and leaving a good example for the next group of kids,” Triplett said. “Right now I’m trying to mold a couple of kids like Colt Howes, he’s going to be really good. Personal goals I wouldn’t mind reaching 10,000 all-purpose yards and 100 touchdowns I’m coming up close on.
“Really, in the end, those personal goals don’t mean anything to me as much as I think they used to. The state championship is really all I’ve got my head and eyes on and my heart set on. All my teammates can agree because that’s all we have talked about for years, losing as freshmen, the whole 2024 class is ready to go. We can all agree that we will put all personal goals aside to win the big one.”