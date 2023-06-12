Captain America was the nickname the 2020 Frederica Academy football team gave Jordan Triplett before he set off to become nationally recognized in his freshman season at tailback for the Knights.

Now — entering his senior season for Frederica — Triplett decided to commit to a school that is near and dear to his heart.

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

A meeting of the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) on Monday will include funding for a new Dunbar Creek Bridge on St. Simons Island and transportation improvement programs.