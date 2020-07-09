Already sporting one of the best duos of running backs in the state, Brunswick High’s offense has the weapons to potentially be a top-end unit heading into the 2020-21 season.
A year ago, the Pirates averaged 25.1 points and 356.6 yards per game on the strength of its run game and a passing attack that took advantage of the attention defenses gave to the offensive backfield.
Rising juniors Chuckobe Hill and Khamori Simmons will once again be the straw the stirs the drink following a campaign in which the Wolfpack combined for 2,437 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns. The pair looked more explosive than ever during the Pirates’ conditioning period Thursday morning with Hill also flashing a natural feel as a pass catcher.
“He’s so smooth,” Pirates head coach Sean Pender remarked about Hill.
But Brunswick is also slated to have perhaps its most talented group of pass catchers since a Jaylen Jackson-led group produced an explosive attack that averaged 42.4 points per game in Pender’s first season three years ago.
The Pirates could be better poised to punish teams for overplaying the run with a group headlined by a pair of seniors in First Team All-Region tight end Xavier Bean, caught 37 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns last season, and returning starter Amari Whitfield at wreceiver.
Whitfield totaled 209 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions a year ago, and he looks to have taken his game to another level ahead of a senior season that will see him split time between offense and a spot in the Brunswick secondary.
“He looked phenomenal,” Pender said. “Defense was out first, and he was with the defensive unit, then he came over and worked with the offensive unit. He’s looking really good at defensive back, I mean really good, and then we know what he can do offensively. We’re just trying to keep him understanding what he needs to do on both sides of the ball because he’s a player I really think is going to help us on both sides.
“He’s worked his tail off. You can see his body, how physically he’s changed. I expect a lot of good things out of Amarion Whitfield.”
Although leading receiver Chey Foy graduated, taking a team-high 655 yards and 42 catches and four scores in production there are a number of young receivers chomping at the bit to flank the seniors in the Pirates’ passing attack.
Kevin Thomas also has the potential to be a big-time contributor for Brunswick in the near future. At 6-foot-3, Thomas is now the type of lengthy, long-striding receiver the Pirates have lacked over the past few seasons after growing from 5’11 last year, and he’ll give the team a chance to move Bean out of the slot more often.
“It allowed us to move Xavier Bean to the outside and Kevin Thomas where we used Bean at,” Pender said. “Now we’ve got a kid that’s about the same speed, but he’s longer. He’s going to do a good job once he figures it out, and we’ll have a nice combination between those guys.”
Brunswick should learn more about its young pass catchers come Monday when it’ll begin 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 work with receivers and defensive backs grouped together.