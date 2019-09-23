The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs took on No.7 Notre Dame in a grudge match on the biggest stage in college football. Georgia found a way to hold off the Iris and improved to 4-0 on the season after they won 23-17.
Usually, I give out a coaches dawg bone, but not this week, I felt like there was another element that helped the Bulldogs win a top-10 matchup at home. While the coaching for Georgia was enough to win, the Fighting Irish’s coaching staff did a much better job preparing their team.
While the defense continued to show dominance on the field, the Bulldogs offense fell somewhat flat. However, there were some bright spots in it, which you’ll see.
Georgia collected 339 total offensive yards with 152 on the ground and 187 through the air. If it wasn’t for the passing attack, the Bulldogs might have walked away from this showdown with a loss. That wasn’t the case though, and maybe now, the ESPN GameDay curse so many Georgia fans came to know has ended.
It wasn’t a pretty game, but sometimes a team needs to get punched in the face to find itself. Hopefully, this week was that game for the Bulldogs.
Here are this week’s dawg bone winners.
OFFENSE
There were a lot of good things that happened on the offense for the Bulldogs, and while Jake Fromm had an impressive game, he doesn’t get awarded a bone this week. Instead, there are two players that without their tenacity and ability to make plays on Saturday, the Bulldogs would have lost. Those two players are Lawrence Cager and D’Andre Swift.
Cager is a transfer player from the University of Miami, and the Notre Dame was his coming out party. He had five catches for 82 yards and the only passing touchdown for the team. Without his touchdown catch in the second half, Georgia wouldn’t have won this game. It was one of the most clutch touchdown catches I’ve witnessed.
He made sure to get a foot and hand down and the concentration he had to make that played blew me away. Cager is emerging as sure hands in an area that Georgia needs. While he might be in his first year at Georgia, I will say he’s emerging as a leader. So his on the field performance got him the bone, but Cager’s off the field character solidified it this week.
During a timeout, Cager pulled true freshman George Pickens away from an altercation with a Notre Dame player. After he pulled him away, he talked to him, and while I don’t know what he said, he looked like it was encouraging and something a leader would do. That action alone stood out a ton to me and why he got one of these offensive dawg bones.
Swift gets the other because he was the guy who scored Georgia’s first touchdown of the game. He has 18 carries for 98 yards and one score. Swift averaged 5.4 yards a carry as well, which is pretty good considering how hard Notre Dame’s defense tried to stop the run.
During that time, Swift had to earn a lot of yards on his own, but the offensive line eventually got in sync which allowed Swift to score and move the ball down the field. Swift also recorded his 2,000th career yard in college during this game, so he earned the dawg bone pretty easily.
DEFENSE
I wish I could give the entire defense dawg bones for their performance against the Irish, but it wasn’t a perfect game for them, so three guys get the recognition this week. Those three guys are Tae Crowder, JR Reed, and Divaad Wilson.
Crowder led the team in tackles as he recorded nine total with four of them being solo. He also had one of Georgia’s three tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry. Crowder was all over the field from the time the game began till the very end of it.
He was a wall for the Bulldogs and was one of the only ones able to tackle those big Notre Dame receivers. Crowder did an excellent job commanding the defense and looked like a leader out there. He rightfully earns his first dawg bones of the year.
Reed and Wilson were two of the bright spots in Georgia’s secondary on Saturday. While that group was, for the most part, successful, there was a delayed pass that the Irish liked to call and well, these two were the only ones who could find a way to slow it down.
They’re also the two guys who caught interceptions, giving Georgia’s offense some momentum.
Reed had seven total tackles, two solos, and five assists. However, what’s most impressive is his team-leading three pass breakups. All three of those could have been interceptions. Wilson had three tackles in the game, and they were all solo. He also had a pass breakup as well.
Without Wilson’s interception, Notre Dame would have had a ton of momentum because it had just stopped Georgia’s offense and forced a punt. He’s emerging as a stud in the secondary, and after this performance, he will likely see the field a lot more.
Reed’s interception came at an even more important time as Notre Dame got two huge first downs. He picked it off, and that helped the Dawgs get down the field one more time and let Rodrigo Blankenship do his thing.
These three guys were crucial to the Bulldogs success on Saturday, and it’s a good Georgia had them.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Well, for the third week in a row, Blankenship earns the special teams’ dawg bone. He went 3-of-3 on field goals making a 40, 31, and 43-yarder. He also had six kickoffs on the day with five of them going for touchbacks.
He was a big part in keeping Notre Dame deep in their territory, and that’s a good thing because his counterpart had a terrible night. Blankenship also gets this dawg bone because after the opening kickoff, he turned to the crowd and flapped his arms up and down to fire up the crowd, and boy did that do it.
FAN DAWG BONE
Instead of the usual coaching dawg bone here, I want to give one to the 93,246 fans that were in attendance on Saturday. Every single defensive play, that crowd was loud. In my opinion, that was the best crowd I’ve ever witnessed at a Georgia game.
Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart said the crowd was the 12th man on Saturday, and I have to agree. Without the fans causing four false starts for the Irish. The fans can get thanked for that.
Then when Georgia did its fourth-quarter light-up Sanford Stadium, and they used red LED lights to go along with it, all that did was fire up the crowd even more. The entire stadium was full with an hour to go before kickoff. These fans were ready for this matchup and earned their dawg bone.
UP NEXT
Georgia’s first bye of the season is this week. The Bulldogs will begin preparations next Monday for a trip to Knoxville as they’ll face-off with Tennessee at 7 p.m. on ESPN.