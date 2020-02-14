Makaila Brown wasn’t about to let the season end for Brunswick High on Friday night as she put her team on her back with four fouls and led them to victory.
The Lady Pirates prevailed and defeated Stephenson High 53-46 in the first round of the GHSA 6A state playoffs advancing to the second round.
Stephenson finished their season with a 19-10 record as they got eliminated from the state tournament.
Brunswick started hot against the Jaguars, with a 5-1 run, but Stephenson got into their press and began making the Lady Pirates work for it.
Marquesia Heidt started that run for the offense by sinking a three-pointer. Brown followed her with a quick layup, and the Jaguars had to switch things up on the offense.
Stephenson answered with their own three-pointer to make it 4-5. From that moment, these two teams swapped the lead back and forth.
Under a minute before halftime, Brown executed off a Jaguars mistake and was able to get a small jump shot to fall and give the Lady Pirates a 27-25 lead heading into the break.
Brunswick struggled to hold onto the ball in the first half, committing 20 turnovers. However, the Jaguars missed a lot of shots and opportunities.
“We have to stop turning that ball over. In the first half, we had 20 turnovers. Twenty, at half time,” Brunswick coach Maria Mangram said. “It’s unforced. Like it’s not even trying to find somebody or create anything. It was just because they threw it away for no apparent reason. They did clamp down in the second half. It was much better. We didn’t turnover the ball as much. So second half we only had nine turnovers, which means they did a better job taking care of the ball.”
After the break, the two teams continued to go back and forth. Brown got her third foul called on her and then a technical on her right after, giving her four fouls in the third quarter.
Stephenson executed off her mistakes by making three of four from the foul line taking a 35-31 lead.
The Lady Pirates refused to take that. They took it down the court, and Kwameeri Brown sunk a layup to make it 33-35.
Keya Daniels didn’t make a field goal the entire game but went 6-of-8 from the foul line, including two before the end of the third quarter to tie it at 35 heading into the final quarter of play. She was a force on the defensive side of things as she brought down eight boards. Daniels did a little of everything as she also tallied two steals and a block.
The Jaguars did a good job stopping the Lady Pirates offense in the third, holding them to eight points.
With four fouls, Makaila had to sit until there were about four minutes left in the game. When she got back into the game, Stephenson led 41-37.
Brown scored eight of 18 points in the final quarter and put all of the momentum in Brunswick’s pocket.
Mangram said she told Makaila that she was the missing link that could make it happen.
“I told her she had to. She was the piece of the puzzle that they were missing when she wasn’t out there,” Mangram said. “Like they were doing everything they could, but they didn’t have a big that they were looking for. I think Makaila’s presence makes it because she pulls, and once they started pulling to her, she was dumping it off. She had a few assists too, giving the ball up when she did get doubled. She did a good job.”
Makaila finished the game with 20 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. She made 8-of-16 from the floor and went 4-of-7 from the foul line.
One other Lady Pirate scored in double-digit points as Marquesia Heidt tallied 10. Shakardia Cowart added six points respectably.
The Lady Pirates finished the game with 35 rebounds, and Mangram said that she knew her team would win the rebound battle.
“They did very well rebounding,” Mangram said. “I knew we were going to be able to rebound the ball over them because they didn’t have a lot of big bodies. So we rebounded well.”
The Lady Pirates wanted it more than Stephenson on Friday night, and the fourth quarter showed it. Brunswick refused to quit and executed off the Jaguars' mistakes.
“I’m so proud of these girls, they fought from start to finish today,” Mangram said. “That’s like I tell anybody, when they are all five locked in at the same time for four whole quarters, they do a tremendous job. They can be the best when they’re all doing what they are supposed to be doing.”
The Lady Pirates advance to the second round of the 6A playoffs and will play the winner of the No. 4 seed South Cobb and No.1 seed Dacula. If South Cobb wins, the Lady Pirates will host, and if Dacula wins, they’ll hit the road next week.