Camp is in session.
Beginning today, a summer full of camps sponsored by Glynn County athletic programs gets underway.
Camps held by the Brunswick High football and Glynn Academy football, cheerleading, girls soccer, and softball programs will be held this week with other programs to follow over the next two months.
The Brunswick football camp is open to participants from kindergarten through seventh grade, and it will run today through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Glynn Academy football will also host competitors from kindergarten through seventh grade with camp running from today through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Glynn Academy’s cheerleading camp will be held today through Thursday as well with children from pre-k to seventh grade welcome to participate.
The Terrors’ girls soccer camp will be a four-day event beginning at 8 a.m. today and running through noon for participants ages 4-14.
Glynn’s softball camp is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon. Participants should be between ages 7-13.
Next week, Brunswick boys basketball will host a camp for kids from second grade through rising high school seniors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3-6. The following week, the Pirates will hold a baseball camp from 9 a.m. to noon on June 10-13.
Camps hosted by the Glynn Academy boys and girls basketball programs will run from June 11-13 and June 14-15, respectively. Brunswick’s softball camp will be held the following week from June 24-26.
The final camp scheduled for this summer will be a volleyball camp held by Needwood Middle for middle school students July 15-18 fro 9-11:30 a.m.