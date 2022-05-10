Camp season is right around the corner.
Brunswick High boys head basketball coach Chris Turner is now accepting registration for his 13th annual Brunswick Basketball Basics: Camp for Champs to be held June 6-9 at the BHS gymnasium.
Pre-registration is encouraged with a cost of $75 per camper before the first day of camp, but on-site registration is permitted as well at $80.
Boys and girls from grades 3-12 are welcomed to the longtime camp, where they’ll receive instruction from a Pirates’ coaching staff that has won five region championships, advanced to the Elite 8 or further on four separate occasions, an won a state title in 2015. Numerous camp alumni have gone on to play high school and college basketball.
All campers will receive a T-shirt, and they may choose to eat breakfast/lunch in the Brunswick High cafeteria or bring their own lunch.
The camp’s itinerary includes various circuit stations, fundamental work, and some 5-on-5 scrimmages to cap off the week.
For more information, contact Turner at cturner@glynn.k12.ga.us or 912- 222-8091.