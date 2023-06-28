Volleyball is better on the coast.
College of Coastal Georgia wants to do its part in keeping it that way as it prepares to host a pair of three-day camps July 17-19.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Coastal Georgia volleyball team will hold its Young Mariners Camp, which invites co-ed athletes aged 8-14 of all skill and experience levels to learn the fundamentals of the sport and how to integrate them into playing.
“We’ll be able to cater to those that have been playing forever, and those that have never played before,” said Coastal volleyball coach Valerie Every. “It’s going to really break down some basic concepts, as well as be able to show them the fun side of volleyball, so they can leave ready for their middle or high school seasons, or even just to have a little bit more skill on the beach.”
The Young Mariners Camp costs $150 for the three-day experience, which includes college level coaching and two tickets to a home volleyball game at Coastal Georgia. A camp T-shirt will also be available for an additional $25.
As the popularity of volleyball has exploded in areas like Jacksonville and Savannah, and the Mariners want to do their part in improving the sport in the Golden Isles and work with the youth on both their volleyball skills and every day life skills.
“If you look, you’ll find little pockets of volleyball in the Golden Isles,” Every said. “There is Waves Volleyball, Jacksonville Volleyball Club. There are a good deal of leagues that play at the sand courts on East Beach.
“But really what we want to do is to reach out to those younger folks — pre-high school and high school kids — get them active, get them moving, and kind of give them an experience of what college is like, and college athletics is like.”
Following the morning sessions, Coastal Georgia will hold its Elite and Prospect Camp for high-school aged girls from 1-4 p.m.
The afternoon camp will provide prep athletes a taste of what it is like to be coached by a collegiate program. Campers will be put through position-specific training before taking part in high-level, competitive games.
All the while, players will be evaluated by Every and her assistant coaches for recruitment to the college program. Campers will get a full college visit experience, including tours of the locker room, athletic facilities and weight rooms.
The Elite and Prospect Camp costs $175, and will also include two tickets to a home Mariners volleyball game. Registration for the camp is available online at ccga.edu/volleyballcamps.
“We want kids from the Golden Isles to show up and really get the college level experience — make sure they go into their high school seasons just tuned up and ready to go,” Every said. “And we really want to give access to those kids that are in this town that might maybe have had to previously had to travel for camp.
“But it is definitely an elite and prospect camp, which means everyone who is coming is going to be evaluated by the head coach, the assistant coaches. If they’re looking to play at the next level, or play at Coastal, or in any sense of the word continue on, it’s going to be good to get in front of us.”
Every and the Mariners have spread the word to club directors in the area to direct their volleyball players in the classes of 2024 and 2025 to camp so that the team can get an idea of how coachable the athletes are and how they pick up and fit into the system at Coastal Georgia.
But ultimately the team wants to further cement its connection to the local community while letting prospective students know that College of Coastal Georgia is a strong option right in their backyard.
“That’s both volleyball wise and even school wise,” Every said. “We’ve been out in the community. We’ve worked with St. Francis Xavier, we’ve worked with Frederica, we helped Glynn Academy out with their tryouts, and we have former Brunswick players on our team.
“So we’ve been out in the community, and now we want to invite them to our home.”