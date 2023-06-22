Boys Tennis MVP shows off game
An all-region first teamer as a freshman, Cameron Gazaway felt he had room to grow beyond his half of Glynn Academy’s No. 2 doubles team.
Gazaway’s confidence was proven well founded as he took over atop of the Terrors’ singles line to lead the program to its second straight Region 2-6A championship and earning recognition as The News’ Boys Tennis MVP in the process.
The summer leading into his sophomore season, Gazaway approached Glynn Academy head coach Marcus Long about the possibility of taking over the vacant spot at No. 1 singles.
After seeing the drive and dedication from his young player, Long had no qualms about giving him a shot in the role.
“He’s just been watching me play over the summer, and watched how much better I’ve gotten, and he trusted me at the No. 1 position,” Gazaway said.
The key for Gazaway was simply committing to tennis. He’s enjoyed the sport since he first picked up a racquet, but he knew he’d have to give it his full effort to compete against athletes several years older and more experienced in singles competition.
“I try to hit at least four times a week,” Gazaway said. “I have a personal coach that I work with a lot, and he helps me with that. I’ve gone to a lot of camps and trained.
“I try to stay in shape by running a lot because it helps me on the court with endurance and stuff.”
Gazaway was named to the Altamaha Area first team for his performance in cross country in the fall, and that momentum carried over onto the tennis courts, where he outlasted some of the best players the region had to offer.
But Gazaway learned the mental toll of the promotion to No. 1 singles was just as taxing as the physical toll.
“My mental game was probably not as good as it was this year from last year,” Gazaway said. “I have really bad anger problems. When I mess up, I get frustrated. It takes a lot of strength mentally to go to a happy place.”
Although he was now alone on the court, Gazaway still had the support of his teammates to shoulder some of the emotional burden.
The Terrors regularly called out to one another during their matches, encouraging their teammates down the line, and hyping themselves up for their own matchup.
“It brings up a lot of emotions and stuff,” Gazaway said. “It’s really fun out there.”
With Gazaway leading the way, Glynn Academy advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the Class 6A state playoffs before falling in a tight contest against eventual semifinalist North Atlanta.
A deep playoff run of their own is the goal for the Terrors now, and Gazaway hopes to help them accomplish that by going undefeated in his matches and winning region player of the year.
“These past two years have been pretty good for us,” Gazaway said. “Our state runs haven’t been what we expected, but we’ve had bad draws, so it’s tough. We’d like to preserve through that.”