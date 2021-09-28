Camden County wound up on the wrong side of a hard-nosed physical game against No. 5 Coffee, losing 10-7 this past Friday.
The Wildcats (4-2) lost their second road game of the season, both to ranked teams, but the game could have gone either way against the Trojans.
It was a true old-fashioned football game between the two schools as missed field goals and multiple turnovers occurred all night long.
Camden had the opportunity to strike first but Adonis Coyle missed his first of two field goals before the end of the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Coffee (6-0) marched down the field before David Vaughn would miss his field goal attempt.
The two schools seemed to mimic one another as both schools traded fumble recoveries too.
As the final two minutes of the first half approached and the scoreboard showed 0-0, Vaughn stepped up and drilled a 50-yard field goal to give Coffee the first lead of the game.
Camden’s offense didn't do much in the first half as they were forced to punt on three consecutive drives.
The Trojans used the momentum they had built from the defensive side of the ball and had an opportunity to put more points on the board before the half.
Quarterback Justin Swords threw in triple coverage towards Maurice Turner but under threw the ball and Camden’s Jadin Jones intercepted the ball and returned the ball into the Coffee territory.
The Wildcats offense would stall after the turnover and Coyle’s second missed field goal hit the crossbar right before the two teams went into the locker rooms.
It would be a tale of two halves for Camden’s offense as they drove the ball down the field on the opening drive of the third quarter and into the end zone.
Running back Brayden Ritz took the handoff and ran towards the left pylon for the 25-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 7-3 lead.
During the first play of the fourth quarter, Turner lined up in the wildcat formation. As Camden loaded the box waiting for him to run for the first down, Turner had other plans.
Turner floated a pass to receiver Matthew Adams who was all alone after the snap. Adams raced down the Coffee sideline and made his way into the end zone untouched for the 55-yard touchdown reception.
“It was a really good, close, hard-hitting south Georgia old-school football game,” Camden County head coach Jeff Herron said Tuesday afternoon. “I thought both sides played well. I think it could have went either way. But Coffee made a couple of plays and we did not.”
With the score of 10-7 in favor of Coffee and having just punted the ball back to them, Camden’s chance for an upset seemed to be over.
Coffee’s offense had the ball in Camden’s territory with under two minutes to go, looking for the touchdown to seal the game.
Swords looked for Dajuan Sallet heading into the end zone but was picked off by Zachary Andreu at the four-yard line.
Camden’s final drive would need the offense to go 96-yards in under two minutes to either tie or win the game.
On 4th-and-12 and backed up on their own four, quarterback Gray Loden escaped a few Trojans and heave a ball deep into the middle of the field and find Jones for the catch.
The Wildcats magic would run out as Coffee’s defense forced a turnover on downs around midfield and seal the victory.
“I told our players after the game and on Sunday when we met with them that after watching the film I was not disappointed in anything,” Herron said Tuesday afternoon. “Other than the fact that we didn't score as many points as them. I thought we played hard, I thought we played pretty well.
“We gave up one trick play for a touchdown and a 50-yard field goal. We had a touchdown called back and missed a couple of field goals. We still had over 300 yards of offense. I came away disappointed but certainly, in no way did I feel bad about our performance. We got to make those plays in the future.”