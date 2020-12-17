The latest football player to join Camden County’s long list of college signees, Shawn Hardy, inked his name with the University of Nebraska.
Hardy committed to the Cornhuskers back in May but made it official on Wednesday. He is one of three who signed during the early period.
He said the recruiting process had been fun because he’s gotten to see a lot of different places. Hardy was listed as a three-star recruit on 247Sports composite rankings and held eight offers from various Power 5 schools.
“I was able to visit and go all over the country to visit schools from Nebraska to Florida, so it’s been really fun,” Hardy said.
Everything about Nebraska drew Hardy in, and that’s why he chose the school.
“The staff, fans, and team are what drew me to love Nebraska,” Hardy said. “I really can feel the love and support I’m about to experience.”
The senior wide out struggled with injuries this season but finished at Camden County with 2,023 yards on 109 catches. Hardy averaged 18.6 yards a catch and had 18 career touchdowns.
Despite only playing in seven games this season, he accumulated 29 catches for 446 yards, three touchdowns and averaged 15.4 yards a catch.
At 6-foot-3 and 190-pounds, he proved to be a mismatch for most secondary players he faced.
Hardy said signing with Nebraska was a dream come true.
“I couldn’t be more excited, and it’s literally a dream come true to be apart of an amazing program,” Hardy said. “I’m looking forward to everything that college offers — even though I’ll be pretty far from home, I still can’t wait.”
Hardy signed on Wednesday alongside two of his teammates, Micah Morris and Hudson Tucker. The three join the long list of Camden players that have gone onto the next level.
Hardy said his goal is to study engineering at Nebraska while he plays football.