This was supposed to be the year when the Camden County High School wrestling team could be beat.
The Wildcats were coming off six consecutive state titles but had a relatively young team with mostly underclassmen. As it turned out, the team’s youth didn’t matter.
Camden dominated at last weekend’s GHSA traditional state championships by 101 points over second place West Forsyth.
Three Camden wrestlers won state championships: junior Riley Dahlgren (120 pounds), freshman Konlin Weaver (126 pounds) and senior Kaleb Clark (132 pounds). Three Wildcats were runners up: junior Anthony “T” Doyle (138 pounds), junior Cah’Mari Johnson (170 pounds) and senior Garrett Gaston (220 pounds).
Third-place finishers were senior Daniel Frederick (106 pounds), sophomore Matt Morton (113 pounds) and junior Anthony Yancey (285 pounds). Sophomore Britt Blair (182 pounds) and junior Deonte Dozier finished fourth and junior Porter Bryant finished fifth in the tournament.
Coach Jess Wilder he was “very concerned” at the start of the season because he felt like the team was behind where it needed to be with training because of the pandemic.
“We didn’t have much of an off season,” he said. “We didn’t think we were favored to win state this year.”
At the same time, Wilder said he still had high expectations his wrestlers would improve enough during the season to compete in the state tournament.
“We worry about getting better developmentally and winning state championships,” he said.
While the competition is improving in the region, Wilder said he prefers not to compete against Georgia schools during the regular season.
“I just feel like familiarity causes matches to get closer,” he said.
Despite the team’s success, Wilder said he still has to work hard to recruit wrestlers and 70 percent of those try out for the team quit.
“Every year we have to recruit in the hallways,” he said. “We have high expectations for our kids.”
Freshman wrestler Konlin Weaver said he was not surprised when he won his first state title last weekend.
“As long as I can remember, I’ve been into wrestling,” he said. “I knew it would be hard for me fighting for the position.”
Weaver said he lost a match a month ago, so he didn’t go into the state meet thinking it would be easy.
“I took away from that loss that I had to work harder to get better,” he said. “Your kinda expected to win most of your matches.”