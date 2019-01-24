The expectations were high for the Camden County High School wrestling team going into the state duals championships last weekend in Macon.
Head wrestling coach Jess Wilder said anything less than a state championship would be a disappointment. His team, with 11 seniors, met the expectations, winning its fifth consecutive Class 7A state title.
The team, ranked No. 1 in Georgia and No. 14 in the nation, defeated Mountain View in dominating fashion 60-6 to clinch the team championship. The team made it to the title match with wins over Walton 63-12, McEachern 75-0 and Collins Hill 40-13.
Wilder said everyone on the team contributed to the team championship, winning at least several matches.
“We won all the close matches,” he said.
In fact, the team clinched the championship midway into the final event, taking the pressure of the wrestlers still waiting to compete.
Despite the team’s success, Wilder said it’s still a challenge to find students willing to undergo the rigors of learning to wrestle at the high level necessary to compete at the highest level.
“People forget how hard it is to win a state championship in any sport,” he said. “You have to be disciplined. Wrestling is basically fighting. It’s not fun.”
Wrestling is one of the most demanding sports but it’s one where anyone, regardless of athletic ability and size can compete at a high level if they stick with the program, he said.
“The average kid won’t come out for wrestling,” he said. “Everyone knows it’s hard and demanding. Any kid can be developed.”
Tyler Crew, an 18-year-old senior, is ranked No. 1 in the state in the 120-pound weight class. He will be seeking his third consecutive individual state title when the team returns to Macon for the state traditional championships Feb. 13-16.
“It never gets old. I’ve done it the past four years,” Crew said of being part of a championship team.
Crew joined the team because his older brothers also wrestled, and he wanted to be part of a wrestling program where the expectations were nothing less than a state championship.
“It’s more of a family,” he said. “Everyone pushed themselves to be the best they can.”
Of course, being part of one of the top high school wrestling programs in the nation also means added pressure. The Wildcats are so dominant, they have to travel to tournaments as far as South Florida to find competition. And when the show up, they know their reputation precedes them.
“We have a bull’s-eye on our backs,” Crew said. “We show up and beat everyone.”
Wrestling has also enabled Crew to earn multiple scholarship offers to wrestle, including at University of Pittsburgh and University of Virginia. He decided to accept an offer to wrestle at New York University because of the business and economics programs.
Nicholas Krug, 18, has been on the team the past four years and is another wrestler with his sights set on another individual state title next month.
He chose wrestling as a sport because he weighed 100 pounds his freshman year and was too small to play baseball. He also began wrestling when he was 10 years old and liked the sport.
“I’ve been coached by the greatest coaching staff,” he said. “I like the competitiveness. You put in all the work yourself. There are no excuses.”
His goal in the upcoming traditional state meet isn’t just to win. It’s to win by at least eight points every match.
“I want to be dominant,” he said.
Krug said he also plans to compete in a national tournament later this spring to test himself against the nation’s top high school wrestlers in his weight class.
Wrestling also enabled him to earn multiple scholarship offers. He chose the Air Force Academy, where he plans to make a career after graduation.
“I felt it was the place for me,” he said.
Raydan Wilder, 18, the coach’s son, said he joined the team because wresting in a family tradition.
“I just want to continue the legacy,” he said.
He said there is pressure competing in a program as successful as Camden High, but he likes the challenge because each wrestler holds himself accountable.
“You can’t count on teammates to pick up your slack,” he said.
One of the challenges of facing competition outside the region is lack of familiarity with opposing teams, many with different philosophies.
“You don’t know the style of wrestling with a lot of the competition,” he said.
A fifth consecutive state duals title isn’t generating the same level of excitement at the school as some other sports, football in particular. But Raydan Wilder said the team isn’t seeking accolades.
“We’re content with our wrestling family celebrating,” he said. “Our saying is be humble and be hungry.”