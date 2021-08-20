It was just like old times in at Chris Gilman Stadium on Friday.

With Jeff Herron back roaming the sidelines for the Wildcats for the first time since 2012, Camden County hammered Columbia 31-0 in a game called at halftime due to lightning.

Herron won 12 region titles and three state championships with Camden over 14 seasons with the program, and he picked up right where he left off in his 155th victory with the Wildcats.

Columbia, a Class 2A program from DeKalb County, hardly stood a chance against Camden, which raced out to a 6-0 lead on Jadin Dailey’s touchdown run early in the first quarter.

Soon after, Jake Lindsey ran in a score, and a successful two-point conversion extended the Wildcats’ advantage to 14-0 before four-star senior running back Jamie Felix ripped off a 44-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-0 while still in the opening period.

Grey Loden tossed a scoring pass in the second quarter, and Adonis Coyle knocked through a 45-yard field goal to cap off Camden’s scoring. Defensively, Zach Andreu led the way with a pair of interceptions.

Next up for Herron and Camden will be a trip to Glynn County Stadium to face off against Glynn Academy next Friday.

