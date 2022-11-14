Camden-GA_016 copy.jpg
Camden County’s Brayden Ritz is lifted by a teammate as he celebrates scoring a touchdown against Glynn Academy earlier this season.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

Camden County’s football coach Jeff Herron cautioned his players last week about a possible letdown in their first playoff game in seven years.

That warning was nearly prophetic, as Herron’s Wildcats traded leads with East Coweta in the first half Saturday in a first-round playoff matchup before pulling away in the second half for a 44-33 win at Chris Gilman Stadium.

