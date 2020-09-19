Camden County’s football team traveled the short distance to Jacksonville and defeated the Raines High Vikings 35-26.
It was back and forth in the first quarter as the Wildcats struck first off a long drive to make it 7-0.
Two plays later, though, Raines threw for a touchdown but missed the extra point to make it 7-6.
Camden’s offense got back to work, putting together another long drive and scoring again to 14-6. The Vikings responded again with a score of their own, and it was 14-12.
Despite giving up those two big plays, Camden coach Bob Sphire though the game was won in that opening quarter.
“Even though we gave up two big plays to them, we had their defense out on the field for most of the first quarter,” Sphire said. “They never really got that adrenaline rush off of those big plays and our guys went back out and picked up first downs, ate up clock and did blue-collar work.
“I think that’s huge. You go into a place like that, and you let them started running wild on you and making plays and getting a lead, then you’re in trouble and we never let that happen.”
Camden found the endzone two more times in the first half and led 27-12 at halftime.
Both defenses came out fresh for the second half. The Vikings picked off Camden’s quarterback Josh Brown for a touchdown, but that didn’t deter the Wildcats.
“That’s part of the growing up process. Their free safety broke off the ball and made a good play and return it,” Sphire said. “This week felt more like everybody is settling in, Josh is settling in, and the coordinators are settling in.
“So all-in-all we gave up some big explosive plays and a defensive touchdown to them, but to go into their place and win a game like that you got kind of have to grind it out sometimes and that is kind of what we did.”
Hudson Tucker was a force for the Wildcats on defense, recording at least three solo sacks. Sphire said he was one of the players of the game.
“He played his best game. Their quarterback was really dangerous as a thrower and a runner,” Sphire said. “If he didn’t make a sack, he kept that guy scrambling for most of the night. He got some key sacks at some key times.”
Camden’s defense made some key plays and allowed the offense to score one last time with about 4:30 to go in the game.
That score made it 35-18. Then the Vikings answered and made it 35-26.
“We beat a really dangerous and athletic football team that’s won two of the last three state championships in their class,” Sphire said. It was a 48-minute game. They know the kind of program they played tonight, and to go on the road down there, play a six o’clock game — our kids are smart they know what that means. They also know that every Friday night is going to be another war. It’s just our schedule and just the way it’s set up.”
Camden improves to 2-1 on the season and will welcome Marietta next week for the season’s first region game.