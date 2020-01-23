KINGSLAND — The Camden County High School wrestling team understands what it’s like to have a target on its back.
The Wildcats entered last weekend’s state team dual wrestling champions seeking a sixth consecutive title, but the path was definitely more difficult.
After breezing through its first three matches by a combined score of 191 to 25, they battled Collins Hill to a 35-27 win for the Class 7A title.
Camden coach Jess Wilder said he expected his team’s quest for a sixth consecutive state championship to be more difficult this season because he graduated five individual state champions last year.
“We knew we were going to be in a tight match,” he said. “It’s a new group every year. It’s a new puzzle for a state championship every year.”
Winning has become an expectation with the school’s wrestling program, but Wilder said championships don’t come without lots of work by wrestlers and coaches. He estimated 50 percent of the students who try out for the team quit.
In fact, Wilder said athletic ability is not the No. 1 quality he looks for when a student tries out for the team.
“We’re looking for kids looking for an identity,” he said. “Some students quit, even when they have potential.”
One of the wrestlers who has met his potential is Nathan Odum, 18, who will defend his state championship in the 115-pound weight class.
Odum said he expected the Wildcats to defend the state duals title but he knew it wouldn’t be as easy as in past years.
“We knew it was going to be close this year,” he said. “We definitely didn’t have it the entire time.”
Odum has wrestled for the team the past four years and is confident he will defend his state individual title Feb. 13-15 in Macon.
“I think I’m ready,” he said.
Wilder said the Wildcats take “wrestlecations” during the season to find the best competition. He chooses locations such as Daytona, Tampa and Atlanta, where his athletes can have fun when they aren’t competing. The road trips build team chemistry and mental toughness, he said.
Cody Herrin, a four-year wrestler will compete in the 182-pound weight class for the upcoming state meet. He said the team’s success this season was particularly gratifying because they lost so many seniors from last year’s team.
“We didn’t have a bunch of outstanding kids like in previous years,” Herrin said. “I think everyone’s proud to have a successful wrestling team.”
Omega Clark, another four-year wrestler, will compete in the 170-pound weight class in the state meet. He said the duals championship was gratifying.
“We knew we had a challenge,” he said. “The reason we work so hard is to keep it going. It really is a fun sport.”
Clark said he had the flu last year when he finished sixth in the individual state championship and has high expectations this year.
“I’m trying to redeem myself,” he said. “It’s the right spot for me.”
Wilder expects another battle with Collins Hill for the state individual and team title in February.
“Collins Hill has five kids who could win a state championship,” Wilder said. “To beat them, we’ll have to win more overall places.”